Stephen Curry Sends Clear Message on Warriors Future With Wardrobe Choice, Addresses Contract Situation

The dust is still settling on the Golden State Warriors’ 2026 season, but Stephen Curry is already hinting at his next steps. Following a gut-wrenching 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Golden State Warriors have missed the postseason for the first time since 2021. Despite the bleak outlook, along with some contractual talks coming up, the 38-year-old superstar made one thing abundantly clear.

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As the injury-depleted Warriors’ season came to a difficult conclusion, Steph Curry kept it lighthearted before the media. Down to his fashion choices too. He had already changed to plainclothes, a red shirt under a telltale snapback that he flipped to show the words, ‘Trophy Hunting,’ on them. Subliminal messaging maybe?

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If that wasn’t enough, when asked by the reporters to quantify the remaining years of his playing career, Curry offered a definitive answer, “Multiple, for sure.” And even confirmed, “That’s more than one? Yes, that’s perfect. Perfect!”

From the visual to the comments, everything signaled that despite a disappointing Play-In exit, his championship ambitions remain lethal. Regarding the prospect of a contract extension to remain in the Bay Area, Curry confirmed “for sure,” he wants that extension.

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Although discussions have yet to formalize, he expects a busy offseason for the front office. “But none of those conversations have happened, so it’ll be a busy summer for the Warriors.” And that doesn’t just apply to him. Steve Kerr’s contract has also officially wrapped with tonight’s loss. All parties indicate they’re taking the figurative Cancun trip before they convene at the negotiation table.

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Stephen Curry’s goal for the next season is set

As if that cap didn’t say it already, Stephen Curry is still on the hunt for his fifth Larry O’Brien trophy. Some months ago, he even confirmed that he’d like to play beyond 40, inspired by LeBron James and perhaps, teammate Al Horford. Despite the runner’s knee now a constant problem, the goal is obvious. However, he’s changing his approach to it.

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After years of chasing championships as the default expectation, Curry believes the team needs to strip away the championship pressure to rediscover what makes a team competitive in the modern NBA. “We don’t have to keep, you know, saying ‘championship, championship, championship’ every day,” Curry explained. “It’s: ‘can we just build the foundation again with what this team needs to do with the way that the game is played now—how fast it is, how young and athletic it is? All of those things, we have to kind of put everything on the drawing board to get back to, you know, just being competitive every single night.”

The urgency in Curry’s comments ties to his commitment to franchise he’s been with since 2009. “I’ve only been in one locker room for the last 17 years,” he noted while hinting at a roster reconstruction to keep up with the rest of the league. The front office indeed has preserved its draft capital looking at the stacked 2026 draft class to give Curry a worthy supporting cast.

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As the Warriors head into a pivotal summer, Curry remains the steadying force of the organization. With one year and $62.6 million remaining on his current deal, the questions surrounding the roster and the future of head coach Steve Kerr are the most significant hurdles the franchise faces.

However, Curry’s message to the fans is clear: he is not going anywhere, and he is ready to help the team adapt to the realities of today’s NBA. The dynasty may have hit a difficult plateau, but Curry’s desire to “build the foundation again” suggests he believes there are still meaningful chapters left to write in his Golden State career.

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As Curry kept the mood up at the final presser of this season, that Trophy Hunting cap will be a stark reminder that he’s ‘multiple’ years from a retirement tour.