Stephen Curry Sends Clear Message to 89 Opponents at Lake Tahoe Amid Family Situation

“Love spending time on the links. Golf summer coming my way! 🏌” That’s how Stephen Curry kicked off his latest chapter—trading the hardwood for fairways. You already know him as the NBA’s all-time 3-point king and a four-time champ, but golf? That’s his other playground. Steph’s been swinging clubs since he was 10, and now, as a scratch golfer, he’s chasing greatness on the greens too. And if Tahoe’s any proof, he’s bringing that MVP energy straight to the tee box.

The 2025 American Century Championship kicked off this weekend near Edgewood Tahoe. It boasts 90 stars from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Hollywood, and comedy, all chasing glory across 54 holes. It’s not just for fun either. There’s a cool $750,000 on the line, with $150,000 going straight to the winner. And yes, there’s purpose beyond the putt. This event also supports both local and national nonprofits, making it one of the most feel-good showdowns of the summer.

As for Steph Curry? He’s very much in the mix. After a solid Day 2, he took to X and posted, “Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong,” alongside photos of his swing and scorecard. The Warriors superstar, who last won in 2023, dropped 14 points on Saturday, bringing his total to 35. That’s got him tied for 9th place with Mardy Fish—yup, the same guy who won this championship in both 2020 and 2024. Not bad company, huh? And considering the Stableford format (where birdies, eagles, and even hole-in-ones stack up big), Steph is still very much in the hunt.

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, Stephen Curry gave the crowd something you literally couldn’t plan. During Saturday’s round, he was casually shooting hoops backwards when the ball took a wild bounce and ended up wedged far left of the hoop set up near the course. Even he looked stunned. The crowd? Lost it. It might’ve been more impressive than if he’d actually made the shot. That’s peak Curry, pulling off the impossible, even when he’s not trying.

Now let’s rewind to Day 1. Steph started tied for 18th, but by the end of the day? He climbed to third with 21 points after a clutch birdie on the 18th. That’s just what he does. And if you remember 2023, Curry made jaws drop with that unforgettable hole-in-one on the 152-yard seventh hole, then sprinted down the fairway like he’d just hit a game-winner in the Finals. That celebration went viral—and so did his win. This year, he’s back, and with Dell and Seth Curry also in the mix, it’s not just about defending a title. It’s also about bringing that iconic “Curry Belt” home. Again.

Stephen Curry battles family for the prized “Curry Belt” title

Day 1 of the American Century Championship wrapped up with Steph making a major leap in the standings, jumping from T18 to T3 in no time. Naturally, he had to let the world know. “Off to the races – need that Curry Belt back in my hands!” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a 13-photo carousel straight from Edgewood. For the Curry family, this tournament is personal. Steph, Seth, and their dad Dell are once again battling it out for bragging rights and the symbolic “Curry Belt,” which goes to the best performer. As Seth Curry put it, “It’s one of the highlights of our year.”

But while Steph is hunting for birdies, Seth might be closing in on a whole different kind of reunion—with the Golden State Warriors. Seth just hit free agency after a solid season with the Hornets, where he averaged 6.5 points in just over 15 minutes per game and led the league in three-point percentage at 45.6%. There’s been growing buzz that the Warriors are eyeing him. He’s keeping things low-key though. “I’m just trying to find a good spot for me. That’s really it right now. Enjoyed my time in Charlotte. Love to go back, but that’s a young team, them doing what they’re doing,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area. With a deep shooting arsenal and years of experience, the timing feels right.

And if you’re wondering whether Steph wants to run it back with his little brother, the answer is a big yes. Seth admitted, “Steph would love me to come over there and play with him. The fans show me a lot of love at all times, family would love it. I’ve always embraced the Warriors and their system and love the way they play.” He also made it clear: “I always gotta do what’s best for myself, obviously.” The Warriors have yet to make any big moves as they wait on the Jonathan Kuminga situation, but behind the scenes, they seem to be setting the table. Brett Siegel even reported that Seth Curry and Ben Simmons are among the names being floated during Summer League talks. After all, Seth did start out with the Warriors’ D-League team back in 2013, even though he never cracked the main roster. This time? The stars might just align.