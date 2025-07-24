Stephen Curry Sends Clear Message to Megan Thee Stallion About Klay Thompson Amid 4x Champ’s Remark

You’re sure, Cupid isn’t on the run again? Because it looks like Venus’s little boy has shot Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion with his love arrows. The details of how the couple remain a mystery to the world. However, their public display of affection has caught every eye. While some people have gone to the extent of criticizing the Dallas Mavericks star, others, like Stephen Curry, are simply happy.

There seems to be no point in explaining the bond Curry and Thompson share. The powerhouse of the Golden State Warriors, the Splash Brothers were the terrors that terrified every rival team that ever stood before them. However, last season saw their split as Klay decided to part ways with the Dubs for the Mavs.

Well, that doesn’t mean Steph has forgotten how dear Klay is to him. Thus, speaking with Speedy Morman of Complex, the Baby-Faced Assassin sent a clear message to Megan Thee Stallion. Before that, did Curry know about Klay’s new partner? And is he happy for Klay?

Without a moment’s hesitation, with a smile on his face, the 37-year-old point guard replied: “I don’t ever speak on people’s relationships, but I’m happy for him. I just want to see him happy. That’s my biggest thing.” He looks happy, and he’s smiling, Morman informed Steph. “New haircut,” Curry pointed out. “I just want to see Klay happy,” Steph repeated himself.

This is a developing story…