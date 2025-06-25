brand-logo
Stephen Curry Sends Emotional Message to 75 NBA Draft Prospects Amid Cooper Flagg’s $1 Billion News

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jun 25, 2025 | 2:08 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The NBA offseason is well underway, and with that, the trades are happening in full swing. Teams all around the league are trying to get better and become contenders for the upcoming campaign. Among those teams are the Golden State Warriors, who are trying to bolster their ranks. While they’ve been linked with numerous moves, just like all the other teams, their offseason will start with the 2025 NBA Draft. Of course, the draft day brings out a lot of memories.

So much so that even Stephen Curry couldn’t help but reflect upon the night that changed it all for the four-time NBA champ. The Dubs veteran posted an emotional clip from 2009 when he was in similar shoes as all of the 75 prospects tonight. Back then, Curry was a rather unknown skinny point guard out of Davidson, then the Warriors drafted him seventh overall, and of course, we all know how it went from there.

Curry felt a bit nostalgic as he penned a heartfelt message for the youngsters. “Be open to the unexpected. Things will happen to you and sometimes you won’t see that they’re happening for you.” He captioned the post.

16 years in the league. Grateful for every moment. From being underrated to receiving accolades beyond my wildest dreams. To the next generation hearing their name called tonight: trust the journey. What feels uncertain now might be setting you up for something greater.” The Dubs veteran sent out a wholesome message to all the prospects by telling them to be open to unexpected moves.

Expand Post

This is a developing news…

Is Stephen Curry's journey the ultimate underdog story in NBA history? Let's hear your take!

