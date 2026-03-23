Stephen Curry Sends Emotional Message to Wife Ayesha Curry on Her Birthday

Time paused for a moment, just long enough for love to speak. A week after turning 38 and being celebrated by Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry finds himself on the other side of that emotion. This time, it’s her day. And the Golden State Warriors talisman is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Steph only posts on Instagram when it’s special. And Ayesha indeed is special. So, he shared a series of photos in a carousel for her. A collection of all the favorite moments summed up in one Instagram post. “Happy birthday to the one that makes this whole thing work! This past year has been one of my favorites,” Steph wrote in the caption. “The determination to go after what you want. The grind and work behind the scenes. Stepping into new versions of you with courage that inspires me every day. I love it all.”

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He continued, “You don’t play when it comes to our family. Our kids know you always show up and have their back no matter what. With the biggest heart I know. We are lucky and We love you! @ayeshacurry”

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Back in Charlotte, a 14-year-old Ayesha Curry met 15-year-old Stephen Curry in a church youth group. He was the “cute boy” everyone noticed. Back then, she had one rule: no athletes. Still, life had other plans. Years later, in 2008, their paths crossed again in Los Angeles while Ayesha chased acting and Steph was in town for the ESPYs.

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One message led to a date on Hollywood Boulevard, complete with chai tea lattes and easy laughter. However, the spark took its time. The first outing felt friendly, and Ayesha even turned down his early kiss attempt. Yet, something lingered. Gradually, friendship turned into forever. By July 30, 2011, the same Charlotte church witnessed their full-circle moment as Ayesha and Stephen Curry said, “I do.”

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And while Steph’s personal life is filling up with so much love and emotions, his life at the Golden State Warriors is taking a turn. The Baby-Faced Assassin is far from coming back in the blue and yellow jersey.

Stephen Curry avoids Sunday’s scrimmage

The Golden State Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference, with a record of 33-38. Any further losses and they’ll go further down the ladder and out of play-in contention. They need to win the next three games to keep themselves in the race. Now, they are meeting the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, and the trouble around Stephen Curry doesn’t seem to be coming to an end.

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Earlier, head coach Steve Kerr hinted at a key milestone, revealing that the 38-year-old would scrimmage in Atlanta on Sunday as part of his recovery. However, plans took an unexpected twist. Despite the optimism, Curry was absent from the Sunday morning run, per ClutchPoints reporter Brett Segiel. As a result, what looked like progress now raises fresh questions around his timeline.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

“Although Steve Kerr had indicated Curry would take part in 5 on 5 practice, sources told Brett Siegel that he ultimately did not scrimmage. He is still trending in a positive direction and will be re-evaluated when the team returns home following their game in Dallas,” the report said.

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Stephen Curry has missed 21 straight games because of the runner’s knee condition. Fans are eagerly waiting for their superhero to grace the stage. However, that hope now sits on a shelf. But for now, he is celebrating his wife, Ayesha Curry, as she turned 37 on Monday.