Stephen Curry Sends 5-Word Message on Brother’s Special Day Weeks After Rumors of Warriors Team-Up

Basketball isn’t just a career for the Currys; it’s a family tradition. Steph still lights up crowds as one of the NBA’s brightest stars, Seth continues the legacy in his own right, and their father, Dell Curry, has already set the standard long before. Like the Waltons, who built Walmart together, the Currys’ bond has been strengthened by a shared craft. So, even though Steph was last seen touring Chongqing in China, he made sure to pause and honor a meaningful family moment. Because where the game runs in the blood, so does the joy of togetherness.

The Golden State Warriors star recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 58.1 million followers. The same contained a selfie he took with Seth while the duo were traveling in a car. The focus was on Seth, since his elder brother was only partially visible in the photo. Stephen Curry added a caption alongside this picture that read “Happy bday to you Hooli @sdotcurry”. But Steph wasn’t the only one from the family who sent out the birthday greeting.

Younger sister, Sydel, added a video on her story of the NBA free agent standing and posing next to a ‘Zone 30’ sign. Sydel wrote in the caption, “the coolest. Happy Birthday uncle @sdotcurry”. That’s the bond the siblings share, playful even when they are in their 30s! Stephen Curry’s birthday greeting comes days after the two basketball brothers had recently traveled together to China, with UConn star Azzi Fudd accompanying them. The purpose of the visit was to promote the Curry Brand by hosting the first overseas edition of the Curry Training Camp. But the visit didn’t limit itself just to the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The trio also hosted the inaugural Curry Con, a basketball culture convention through which fans get to see things that reportedly blend sport, innovation, and community as part of one showcase. Seth assisted as his elder brother gave out 400 lucky campers his signed shoes, and helped train them in the art of ‘overloading’, which Stephen Curry said he would be focusing on at the camp.

via Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 19: Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk during a game on April 19, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The trip to China gave Stephen and Seth to bond and work together in between their hectic schedule and parallel commitments. However, if recent rumors are to be believed, then the brothers might not be done with working together yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Will Stephen Curry’s brother join the Golden State Warriors?

The NBA world has already seen a father-son duo (LeBron James and Bronny James) and two brothers (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo) play together. In the 2025-26 season, the possibility has been raised of another partnership between brothers. Since early July, reports have circulated of the Warriors having a mutual interest in De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry as bench options. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Anthony Slater, who revealed that the Bay Area franchise sees Seth as a viable option to bolster its second unit.

The move has been promoted by several analysts, including Blue Man Hoop’s G.C. Bellchamber. After all, according to him, signing Stephen Curry‘s brother would improve one major weakness from the Warriors’ previous season: the 3-point shooting. “Although Steph Curry was largely as reliable as ever, all three of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski had at least one significant rough shooting stretch throughout the course of the season, [occasionally] leaving the Warriors floundering for offense” Bellchamber wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He highlighted Malcolm Brogdon as an excellent sixth man, but his injury history and “streaky 3-point shot” complicate things. For Seth Curry, the reporter said that Steph’s younger brother “comes with a similar injury history but a historically more reliable 3-point shot. Last season, the veteran guard shot a league-leading 45.6% from 3-point range”.

The hype about including Seth Curry with the Warriors hasn’t died down. However, some reporters, like NBA Insider Jake Fischer, have questioned whether the team should prioritize Malcolm Brogdon instead. In light of these complications, it remains to be seen which route the Golden State Warriors will take in the coming days.