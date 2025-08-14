Stephen Curry Sends 4-Word Message to 25 Players After Plans to Follow Wife Ayesha Curry’s Path Confirmed

As a sharpshooter, you always need an eye for the rim. But with Stephen Curry, he also spots talent when he sees one. They say, “It takes one to know one.” Whoever ‘they’ are didn’t bluff. Because every year when the Baby-Faced Assassin brings back the Curry Camp, you know some of them will turn into big stars. Take Cooper Flagg as an example here. And hey! This year is no different, because the 37-year-old is back, and he just wrapped up Day 1.

Since 2015, Curry Camp has been a launchpad for basketball’s brightest. Paolo Banchero, Jalen Duren, and others have already soaked up the magic. Curry opens the doors for more than drills. He crafts mindset, swagger, and purpose. This is where skill meets vision, and the next generation starts running the show.

So as August entered into the second week, Stephen Curry brought back the fire of basketball for the young guns. This time, 25 budding hoopers joined him on Day 1. He took to Instagram to share a series of photos that also included fresh Curry brand kicks. He captioned the post: “Off to a strong start. Day 1 came with all the right energy – big love to the whole Curry Brand team and everyone who pulled up to be part of Curry Camp. Let’s keep it going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

In the final slide of the carousel, Steph added a photo of a quote he once said, and surely believes in the same. It says: “I can do all things.” No doubt about that! Four rings, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, and 4,058 three-pointers later, the quotes only seem more relevant. Now, shifting his life out of the basketball realm, Stephen Curry is producing movies. But then, when has that been the end line? Of course, there is more, and this time, he’s following his wife, Ayesha Curry’s path. No, nothing to do with skincare or cooking like a pro. So, any guesses?

Stephen Curry Makes Fresh Announcements of a New Path

Other than being a mom, wife, and daughter, Ayesha Curry is also a chef, an entrepreneur, and an author. Now, Steph is already a chef, but on the court. He’s also an entrepreneur, but when it comes to being an author, is he one? Yes. Now, he is. Shot Ready captures Curry’s electrifying blueprint for success, blending preparation, growth, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and joy into pure gold. Told in his unmistakable voice and brought to life with over 100 striking photographs, it is part memoir, part masterclass.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taking to his X handle, the 37-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar wrote: “I’m excited to announce SHOT READY LIVE! at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on September 11th. This event will be a live, in-person conversation moderated by Roy Wood Jr celebrating the release of my upcoming book ‘Shot Ready’. Taking an in-depth look into my approach to the journey, built on preparation, growth, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and finding joy in everything along the way. #UMPartner”

So, Stephen Curry is turning the page while still lighting up the court. From molding future stars at Curry Camp to penning Shot Ready, he is stacking legacies in real time. The book drops with a live Brooklyn celebration, blending hoops wisdom with life’s bigger game. Rings, records, stories—Steph’s next chapter is set to shine just as bright.