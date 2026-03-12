Stephen Curry Sends Heartfelt Message to Warriors Fans After Addressing His Time Coming to an End

For nearly two decades, Stephen Curry has been the heartbeat of the Golden State Warriors. Through leading the NBA into an offensive revolution and making the Warriors one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history, the guard has given the team countless moments. Recently, however, he took a moment to reflect somberly on what has connected him and the Bay Area for so many years.

“I’ve had such a blessed NBA experience,” Curry said during a Chalk Talk postgame event with season ticket holders. “The individual accomplishments, the championships, the fact that I’ve been able to represent the franchise — single franchise for my entire career — which means something to me.”

That pride he referred to stretches beyond the current era for the superstar guard. He referenced the historic 1974-75 Warriors team, which won the NBA Championship, led by Hall of Fame forward Rick Barry, and pointed out how older fans still talk about where they were when that title was won.

Now, with the current iteration of the Dubs looking to chase a championship of their own, Curry bluntly acknowledged the inevitable truth about any championship hopeful, including himself.

“We’re still in this era of chasing championships,” Curry said. “It’s gonna come to an end at some point, but just the appreciation that we’ve been able to create history together and the memories and moments.”

Curry compared these reflections to his own memories growing up in Charlotte. He he spoke about the basketball memories created for families and fans, highlighting how he along with his brother, and teammate, Seth Curry, built their memories watching father Dell during his NBA career.

However, Curry did make it clear this isn’t the end.

Stephen Curry Thanks Dub Nation as Warriors Icon Reflects on Unforgettable Journey

Despite his reflective tone during the event, Stephen Curry was clear in highlighting that his and the team’s competitive fire hasn’t faded. He made it clear that they were all still united in chasing another championship, and that his comments were not meant as a farewell.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

“We’re still chasing this so this is not like a eulogy or anything,” Curry said. “It’s just a matter of you do have to reflect and appreciate what we’ve been able to accomplish and experience.”

Curry added that he hoped that this era of the Warriors had given fans the same kind of emotional memories that the fans of the 70s teams and he experienced as a kid. He highlighted the core memories of “fun, joy, and passion,” something that’s been a kind of mantra for the championship teams with him at the helm.

Curry concluded his statement with a thank-you statement to Dub Nation, especially with him having spent his entire 17-year career with the Warriors, expressing gratitude for a place that has become home for him and his family.

“Coming from North Carolina, now this is our home. So I’m grateful and very appreciative.”

For now, Curry is still watching from the sidelines as he recovers from injury. However, once he’s back on court, he’ll definitely create the same core memories he spoke about for every fan in Chase Center.