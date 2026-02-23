Stephen Curry Sends Message to Ex-Warriors Star on Emotional Jersey Retirement Night

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

A change of team won’t change Stephen Curry’s relationship with one of his “all-time favorite teammates.” Especially when the former Golden State Warriors star Buddy Hield received one of the biggest honors. On Saturday, his jersey hung forever in the Oklahoma Sooners’ rafters, and the appreciation for the 33-year-old filled social media.

Curry took to his Instagram story and wrote the caption, “Yessir”. He re-shared the post where Hield put his words and explained his feelings about the jersey retirement. “Just A Ball and A Dream…. Seeing my jersey go up into the rafters is truly humbling. Oklahoma will always be home. Thank You for this unforgettable Night! Boomer Sooner! #LoveYouSoonerNation #24 🙏🏾 Phil, 4:13.”

Oklahoma retired the jersey of former star Buddy Hield on Saturday during a game with Texas A&M. He led the school to its last Final Four appearance in his senior year in 2016 and averaged 25 points per game that season. His high-scoring game of 46 points came in a losing effort to a triple-overtime thriller at No. 1 Kansas in 2016.

Even Former Oklahoma player and NBA star Trae Young honored Hield with a social media post. “Shoutout (Buddy Hield) for #24 going up in the rafters!!! Remember when he was #3 as a freshman haha… Gods Amazing Brother!!! College Basketball Legend! Congrats,” Young posted on X, formerly Twitter. He was one of the many NBA stars to credit Hield for his honor.

Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Wiggins were the others apart from Young and Stephen Curry. Hield even re-shared the story that Curry had posted for him.

He wrote “My Dawg!!” signifying that his trade to the Hawks hasn’t deteriorated. For years, Hield called himself a fan of Curry and described his behavior as a “sponge” around the 4x NBA champion. It’s not just the former teammates who are benefiting from the advice of the Warriors superstar.

Stephen Curry came clutch from the sidelines

The knee injury even forced him out of the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old has already missed seven straight games and is expected to miss at least four more, including the recent clash against the Nuggets. Despite him, Draymond Green, and even Kristaps Porzingis on the sidelines, the Warriors found a way through to halt Nikola Jokic and co.

The Warriors closed the game on a 19-8 run, fueled by Brandin Podziemski’s late-game clutch effort of 3-pointers and a put-back. After the game, the young guard gave credit to Stephen Curry. “[Curry] He just told me to be decisive,” Podziemski told the media. ”Whatever I choose to do, he was like, ‘Shoot whatever shots you want to shoot. But just be decisive about doing it,’ and I think that helped. He just said, ‘Just be decisive in what you do, and whatever you do, we’ll live with it.”’

The third-year guard had scored just three points in the first three quarters of the game on 1 of 10 shooting. Podziemski, who had a game-high plus-19 in 37 minutes, finished the game with 18 points, a career-high 15 rebounds, and nine assists, just missing his first NBA triple-double. Stephen Curry, known for his clutch shots, be it during the regular season or postseason or even at the Olympics, knows the right mindset needed for the team to win.

Be it encouraging current teammates or celebrating former stars, it’s a true sign of leadership on display from the Warriors legend.