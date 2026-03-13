Stephen Curry Sends Powerful Message to Alysa Liu as Oakland Celebrates Gold

After what she accomplished, Alysa Liu deserved a championship parade that rivaled the ones Oakland threw in 2015, 2017, and 2018. But she gracefully declined. The Bay Area native however, did get a heroic cheer from the city that knows how to love its greatest sports titans. While the downtown rally celebrated her historic performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the highlight for many was a surprise tribute from two of the Bay Area’s most iconic sports figures: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr.

Curry, who secured his own Olympic gold with Team USA in Paris 2024, delivered a heartfelt video message that bridged the gap between summer and winter greatness.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Alysa, congratulations on your gold medal achievement, representing not only the United States, but the Bay Area, Oakland,” Curry said. “Super proud. Congratulations. You did that. From one gold medal winner to another, just want to say keep doing your thing. Keep representing the Bay, and we love you. Peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The powerful message from Curry carried significant weight, acknowledging Liu’s unprecedented feat of winning two gold medals in a single stint at the Milan Cortina Winter Games. She secured the top spot in both the women’s singles and the mixed team events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liu’s victory in the singles category was particularly historic, marking the first time an American woman has stood atop that specific podium since Sarah Hughes in 2002. While it was huge for the country, it was special for Oakland and the Bay getting representation on the Olympic stage once more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors have personal ties to Alysa Liu’s celebration

Stephen Curry made his overdue Olympic debut in 2024 (and has plans to for a 2028 return too) while Steve Kerr was appointed head coach of Team USA after being an assistant in the past. It marked a huge representative moment for the Golden State Warriors to have their franchise cornerstone and the head coach on the team. That means Kerr and Curry are close familiar with how much Liu’s accomplishment means to the city.

Beyond Curry’s praise, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed the sentiment of a region that has become synonymous with championship DNA. Kerr also sent a message to the 20-year-old where he emphasized how much Liu’s journey resonated within the Warriors organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alysa, I just want to say congratulations,” Kerr said in the video tribute. “That was so incredible to watch. The whole Bay Area is so proud of you, and everybody with the Warriors was watching and pulling for you, and so excited. So thanks for representing the Bay and making us all proud.”

Liu reportedly wanted a more community affair instead of a championship parade that the Warriors have got four times. She was presented with the Key to the City during the festivities. It’s a gesture that Stephen Curry & Co. have never got in the celebrations the Warriors received following their four NBA championships over the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that will hardly be a sore point. The synergy between the Warriors and Liu is more than just regional pride. It represents a shared standard of excellence.