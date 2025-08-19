Stephen Curry Sends Reminder to Warriors Front Office Amid Demand to Sign Fan Favorite

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is going into year 17 with one clear motive: Win his fifth ring. The Dubs veteran has been chasing that fifth NBA title for a while, and this could finally be his year. However, there’s a huge roadblock between Curry and his dream. The Golden State is the only team in the league that is yet to make a trade while others have been bolstering their ranks. This has forced the point guard to issue a stern warning to his front office.

It seems like it’s not just the fans who have had enough of the Warriors front office’s lack of motivation– Stephen Curry also shares the thought with the Dubs Nation. During a recent interview with NBC, Curry talked about several things, but his message for the front office is what caught everyone’s eye. The 37-year-old guard admitted that there has been a little frustration within the organization due to the lack of trade activity and continuous reliance on himself, Green, and Butler.

“It’s a combination of all of it,” Curry told NBC. “There is obviously stuff that I know and talking about that isn’t necessarily public, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. The way our organization is run, me, Draymond, Jimmy [Butler] are trying to make sure we’re prepared individually and collectively to lead our team to where we’re supposed to go.” Although the veteran did not reveal the details about his conversation with the front office, it’s safe to assume the Dubs are not where they were supposed to be this deep into the offseason.

via Imago Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Well, this isn’t a huge surprise given that the Warriors’ summer has been dominated by their standoff with forward Jonathan Kuminga. Despite offering him a two-year $45 million deal, the 22-year-old’s future remains in the air as we approach the new season. This has not only affected Kuminga’s future, but also hindered any kind of progress Golden State could’ve made. However, despite all this chaos, Curry still reassured everyone that he and his teammates will be ready to lead the team wherever they’re supposed to.

“All that stuff will take care of itself. It’s the front office’s job to bring the best team back. When September 29th – whatever it is – comes around and we’re suiting up for practice, we’ll be ready.”

Curry claimed that even though the front office hasn’t done what they set out for during the offseason, he, along with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, will give everything they can to ensure that the Warriors make a deep playoff run, as he identifies someone who could help them during this journey.

Stephen Curry wants a fan-favorite player to rejoin the Warriors next season

Stephen Curry wants the Golden State Warriors to make one specific trade. According to NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Curry wants the Warriors to bring back fan favorite Gary Payton II to San Francisco. “I’m told Curry has been in direct contact with Gary Payton II, pushing for the Warriors to bring the defensive ace back on a two-year deal,” Robinson reported.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Gary Payton II look to the bench during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson also suggested that apart from Steph wanting the veteran back, Payton II is also seemingly open to the idea. This could be huge news for the Dubs Nation, as Payton is more than another rotation player; he’s someone who brings energy to the floor. In fact, even last season, the 32-year-old was on his way to having a solid season, averaging 6.5 points along with three rebounds before he got injured and was ruled out.

Nonetheless, those numbers don’t do justice to how good a player Gary Payton II is. The defensive guard was an important member of the Warriors’ 2022 championship-winning team, and although last season wasn’t his best, he still seems to be someone Curry respects massively. And when that happens, we all know that possibility quickly changes into confirmation.