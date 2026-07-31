Stephen Curry Sends Wholesome Message to Ayesha Curry After Special Milestone

On July 30, 2026, Stephen Curry stepped away from the noise of the Golden State Warriors’ offseason drama to celebrate something far more personal. Curry celebrated 15 years of marriage with his wife, Ayesha Curry. The four‑time NBA champion marked the milestone with a romantic date night and a heartfelt message that delighted fans across social media.

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Taking to his Instagram story, Steph Curry posted a warm video clip from their date. Recorded inside a restaurant, it showed the couple enjoying their landmark evening amid a wild offseason in the Bay. Steph kept his outfit simple yet stylish in a dark casual shirt paired with a white mesh-back trucker hat. Ayesha similarly matched in a white outfit too.

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Over the video, Steph added text reading, “July 30, 2011 ➡️ July 30, 2026” to highlight the milestone decade-and-a-half journey.

“July 30th, 2026, me and this beautiful lady right here, smile for the people,” Steph told his 57 million followers in the video message. “Celebrating 15 years of blissful matrimony. We are blessed and grateful. Love is still alive, people. Don’t forget that. Appreciate y’all.”

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Ayesha agreed in the video, “Yes, it is.”

She soon reposted the video to her own Instagram story, adding an affectionate public message to her husband.

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“I lovvvvvvvvvve you! There’s so much more to do! So much more to experience by the grace of God. I’m grateful and in awe of you every second of the day.🤍” Ayesha wrote.

The couple’s story traces back to 2003, when they first met as teenagers in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. They reconnected in 2008 in Los Angeles while Steph was attending the ESPY Awards and Ayesha was pursuing an acting career. They tied the knot on July 30, 2011, at the very same Charlotte church where they first met.

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They’re parents to four children: Riley Elizabeth, Ryan Carson, Canon, and Caius Chai.

Beyond basketball, the power couple continues to make an immense impact off the court, including winning the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in July 2026 for their work with the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

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Steph Curry’s Future with the Warriors Looms Large

Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors in San Francisco SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 5: Stephen Curry of Warriors is seen during NBA game 39 between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at Chase Center on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California, United States. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu California United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxTayfunxCoskunx

While Stephen Curry remains anchored in family celebration, the discussion surrounding his relationship with the Warriors remains under scrutiny. Coming off a grueling 2025-26 NBA season where Curry battled through a knee injury and the Warriors ultimately missed the playoffs, rumors have mounted regarding the contrasting future plans of the franchise cornerstone and Golden State’s front office.

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Recent reports revealed that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is focused on preserving draft capital and rebuilding for the post-Curry era instead of capitalizing on the superstar’s current window. Dub Nation voiced increasing frustration toward executive leadership for allegedly failing to construct a championship-caliber roster around their franchise legend while the team has not acquired any new free agents yet.

Fans have openly criticized the front office for mismanaging recent offseason assets and failing to bring in proven secondary stars, leading to speculation that Curry and team management may no longer be entirely on the same page regarding the franchise’s timeline.

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Despite the growing noise, Curry’s immediate financial future remains secured through his contract structure. Having previously inked a one-year, $62.6 million extension that keeps him tied to Golden State through the 2026-27 season, Curry is slated to push his career on-court earnings past $530 million.

Reports indicate that Curry is likely to re-sign with the team when he becomes extension eligible on August 29. Fans are trying to convince him to go where he’d be appreciated till then.

Instead of fueling the offseason speculation, Steph has been working with Ayesha on their restaurant ventures in North Carolina, among other things.

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Meanwhile, the Warriors are entering a pivotal transition phase. Questions persist about how the front office will approach the final stretch of Curry’s prime. For now, the former MVP is choosing to tune out the rumors and prioritize what matters most: celebrating 15 years of marriage alongside Ayesha and his family.