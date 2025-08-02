Stephen Curry Sets Feelings for Ayesha Curry Straight After Wife’s Message on Special Day

Steph and Ayesha Curry weren’t going to let #14 slip by without a little magic. Despite a whirlwind year filled with highs and heartbreaks, the couple carved out a tender moment to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary at the end of July — and gave fans a peek into the love story that’s still going strong.

Ayesha kept things cheeky and heartfelt with her anniversary message, but when it was Steph’s turn, he went full romantic. The Warriors star shared a carousel of sweet moments with Ayesha, paired with a mini love letter that melted hearts across social media:

“Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The “jabs” he mentioned weren’t just poetic language. Steph’s beloved grandmother, Candy Adams — Sonya Curry’s mother — passed away just one day before their anniversary. The couple’s slight delay in posting now feels more like a pause for reflection than anything else.

AD

In the midst of loss, Steph’s tribute says more than just “happy anniversary.” It’s a quiet glimpse into how deeply Ayesha anchors him through life’s toughest chapters. “Backbone” and “rock” — the words say it all. And if anyone had doubts about what keeps the Currys’ solid after 14 years? This post just reminded us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And that smooth line at the end? “Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever.” Husband Goals!

If this was a contest of who has the best anniversary wish, the 4x champion won the round. Yet it was Ayesha Curry who won the Internet.

Ayesha Curry ‘screamed’ her feelings out

It was Steph Curry’s former coach, Mark Jackson former Warriors coach, commented, ‘Happy Anniversary!!!’, while thousands of fans echoed the sentiment online, calling them the ‘blueprint for lasting love.’” Notably, he was the only one from the Dubs community to pop in the comments. Possibly because most of us were distracted by Ayesha’s post to notice.

She captioned their date night snaps with, “Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30 … 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀 Through everything and anything it’s you my baby. My forever everything.” It’s sweet, it’s sassy, it’s so Ayesha.

Between the standard romcom leads aesthetic, Ayesha inserted a picture where Steph is… let’s just say, ‘handsy.’ It’s still cute and you can see they’re so in love.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 12, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Ayesha Curry during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve practically seen this love story before our very eyes. From their viral family dances to joint appearances at charity events, the Currys’ public displays of affection and commitment have often gone viral, reinforcing their status as our beloved sports couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their relationship has long been admired for more than just social media charm; it’s the depth of their shared values that sets them apart.

Together, they co-founded Eat. Learn. Play., a foundation committed to improving children’s nutrition, education, and access to safe spaces in Oakland. Their philanthropic work reflects a deeper bond — one centered not just on love, but on legacy. Whether it’s advocating for educational equity or showing up in communities that need it most, the Currys have become a force for good beyond the court and the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year brought a particularly personal moment of support: Steph paused his offseason golf routine to attend the launch of Ayesha’s Sweet July Skin brand — a small gesture with a powerful message about showing up for one another’s dreams.

In an age of fleeting headlines, the Currys’ story stands as proof that love—tempered by loss, fortified by partnership—never goes unnoticed. Fourteen years on, fans and followers aren’t just watching a romance, but living it alongside their favorite couple.