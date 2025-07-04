Stephen Curry Sets the Stage for Mike Brown to Make Key Decisions on Jalen Brunson & Knicks Star

Stephen Curry got 99 problems, but his height ain’t one. Surprising, right – considering how literally he dons the ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ on the court. Are you a 7-foot 250+ pound beast on the court, who only lets the ball or man past, and not both? Swallow your pride, and watch the Chef cook you six ways from Sunday. And you know what that’s down to? Not skill or hard work – but sheer dedication, and most importantly, pride. Maybe the kids down in New York ought to learn some, now that they got a new boss to impress.

The Knicks’ almost-fairytale trip to the ECF tasted kinda bittersweet—especially if it boots out Coach Thibs. He steered the ship around, no doubt, but maybe that didn’t punch his ticket to stay aboard. Now they’ve brought in Mike Brown, a guy who’s pretty cozy with winning. His most recent bling? That shiny 2022 ring with Curry and the Warriors. They muscled through with pure pride and grit, outlasting a Celtics squad itching for a title. If GM Gersson Rosas wants to justify the Thibs dismissal – maybe the Knicks ought to get their act together.

“At some point, pride got to kick in. That ain’t happening no more. We saw it with Steph Curry on his fourth championship. That was probably his best one. He probably won. He will remember more than the other ones. You know why? Not only did he get finals MVP, but you got to remember in that series you had Boston from Al Horford, Tatum, Brown. They were trying to search Steph out, trying to pick on him. They was trying to go at him on the low block… Steph was doing the little things and it mattered,” said Kendrick Perkins on Road Trippin’.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (middle left) gestures while standing with wife Ayesha (far left) and guard Damion Lee (middle right) and his wife Sydel Curry (far right) during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Curry managed 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from three, and 85.7 percent from the line, earning him Finals MVP honors. Curry’s cool—especially after that icy Game 5—spoke volumes. He still drilled momentum-killing threes with pressure breathing down his neck. That clutch magic? It sealed his legacy as one of basketball’s all-time closers.

The Garden’s been due another championship for far too long. But if this ragtag team of misfits held together with glue and good vibes can get to the ECF, imagine what a shift in mentality can do. They got the tools – just a matter of applying them. Stephen Curry might be someone to learn from. That kind of gritty mindset? Oh yeah, it could seriously help this leadership duo—Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

How Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns can draw inspiration from Stephen Curry

KAT’s rumord to be traded, the Brunson Burner’s running out of steam – the Knicks need God’s grace to save them right now. But the good part of having a stacked squad is being able to use any of them with free will. Apparently, JB’s the only one untouchable. So you can just imagine the kinda offers KAT would be drawing in. And even if he’s not traded, KP firmly believes in the work Brown can do to save these two. Maybe even bring back glory to the Big Apple.

“I was pissed when they fired Tom Thibodeau, hotter than fish grease. But I must say, Mike Brown is not a bad coach. Mike Brown shouldn’t have been fired from the Sacramento Kings. I believe Mike Brown will come in and capture the ears of that locker room, will hold guys accountable. And I believe that Mike Brown will get the best out of Karl-Anthony Towns defensively. I believe that Mike Brown will get the best out of Jalen Brunson defensively because that’s what’s need to happen,” said KP of the new HC’s impact possibility.

via Imago Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

You can never truly be like Stephen Curry. This is just to look, observe, and try to replicate. Because if you smell what the Chef is cooking, your eyebrow might actually rise like the Rock. But maybe New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson deserve a seat at the dinner table too. You know, for inspiration.