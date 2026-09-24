Stephen Curry Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of New Season After Fans Raise Concerns Over Knee Issue

Contract extensions aren’t the only thing Dub Nation needs to manage their expectations on. Yet Stephen Curry alleviated fans’ anxiety ahead of the official NBA schedule. The Golden State Warriors superstar provided a clear health update entering his 18th NBA season on his lingering right knee troubles, while declaring himself fully prepared for the opening of training camp.

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Following a 2025–26 campaign where he was limited to just 43 games due to persistent swelling and patellofemoral pain syndrome (commonly referred to as runner’s knee), Steph Curry addressed the physical management required at this stage of his legendary career. Speaking to reporter Joseph Dycus, the 38-year-old acknowledged that managing joint soreness is simply an unavoidable reality of his longevity.

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“That’s going to be top of mind and obviously it should be,” Curry said regarding his runner’s knee. “But anyone at this age with this amount of miles, you’re going to be managing something. It’s kind of part of the longevity aspect of this, and I’m not afraid of it.”

Curry offered further reassurance while attending a player-led team mini-camp in San Diego ahead of official practices. It was organized by co-star Jimmy Butler, who is also sidelined with an ACL injury and could return in December. The 4x NBA champion emphasized that his offseason conditioning went according to plan.

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“The idea of getting back to work is exciting,” Curry said. “I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the offseason. I feel like there’s no hesitation about where I’m at physically going in. But I’m excited about getting back to work.”

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Fans needed to hear this after seeing him move with a noticeable limp during his first global tour as Li-Ning’s newest signee. Sports commentator Jim Park was afraid that the runner’s knee “is the thing that’s going to end up cutting Steph Curry’s career short.”

While Curry’s physical health appears locked in ahead of training camp in Hawaii, his contract status remains one of the primary storylines surrounding the team’s lackluster offseason.



On August 29, Curry became eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million extension on top of his expiring $62.6 million deal for the upcoming season. However, nearly a month has passed without a pen hitting paper, leading to widespread speculation about the franchise’s long-term salary cap outlook.

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Curry clarified that the pause is not an indication of discontent or an attempt to test free agency, reiterating that his “obvious goal” is to finish his career as a Warrior lifer. Instead, the delay stems from a collaborative dialogue with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. regarding the team’s financial maneuvering.

“I don’t want there to be no drama,” Curry told ESPN. “No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win.”

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“It’s going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right,” Curry added regarding his contract timing. “The team’s been great having that conversation back and forth. If I don’t sign, it won’t affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight. But I’ll make the decision when I’m ready.”

Loaded with expiring deals, the Warriors could potentially generate over $100 million in cap space next summer to pursue top-tier free agents, a figure that would shrink to roughly $45 million if Curry immediately signs a max extension.



Highlighting the delicate balance between his personal earning power and the franchise’s need for competitive firepower, Curry noted that maintaining financial agility is paramount after missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.

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“All the different salary cap conditions of whether I sign for a max or less or whatever it is, I want to be on a competitive team,” Curry explained. “I want to have an opportunity to have some flexibility because we haven’t had that in years past, the recent past.”

With Golden State opening its regular season on October 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers, the update on Curry’s health provides a major sigh of relief for Dub Nation, even as his contract negotiations continue to play out in the background.