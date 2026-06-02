Stephen Curry Shares Massive Career Update as Warriors Star Signs New 10-Year Deal

Stephen Curry is no longer a sneaker-free agent like he was for most of last season. He had parted ways with his longtime footwear partner in November after a 13-year relationship. Multiple issues tied to the brand’s handling of his signature venture reportedly led to growing frustration and, eventually, a split. Now, however, it appears the four-time NBA champion has found a new path forward, one that marks the next chapter of his business interests off the court.

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“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on X. “Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line.”

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In the official announcement video that was subsequently released, Curry called it the “partnership of a lifetime.”

“Throughout my sneaker-free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort, and performance of Li-Ning’s shoes,” Curry further wrote on his Thirty Ink website. “It was during that time playing in Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler’s sneakers that I knew that Li-Ning could be the right partner that can deliver on the innovation and design that I want Curry Brand to stand for.”

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The Chinese brand already signed Dwyane Wade to a lifetime deal in 2018. The Miami Heat legend controls his ‘Way of Wade’ brand, which is something that definitely helped Curry make up his mind and choose Li-Ning over popular brands like Nike and Adidas.

“I truly believe that partnering with Li-Ning will allow Curry Brand to thrive,” the Warriors legend wrote.

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Curry also noted that he was excited about the agreed-upon long-term vision with Li-Ning to “unlock the full potential of this company on a global scale.” That vision makes this move a significant milestone in his business career, given the path that brought him here. This partnership will be Curry’s third shoe deal. He began his sneaker journey at Nike in 2009. His godfather, Greg Brink, worked for them, and the sharpshooter always sported the swoosh.

But after a disastrous renewal meeting in the 2013 offseason led by Nico Harrison, a sports marketing director at the time, in which they addressed Stephen as “Steph-on” and used a PowerPoint slide with Kevin Durant’s name, Curry moved on from Nike. He joined Under Armour and established a reputation for being ready to do something unexpected when it aligned with his vision. Years later, UA would also launch Curry Brand as a sub-line.

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But Curry and Under Armour announced in November 2025 that they mutually agreed to part ways. As part of the split, the 12-time All-Star was allowed to keep Curry Brand and take it to another shoe company. He didn’t hesitate to experiment with new sneakers when he was a free agent. This past season, he wore multiple brands in rotation and paid homage to NBA and WNBA legends. But there were signs that Li-Ning was his favorite.

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Curry increasingly turned to their products in key moments. After his two-month, 27-game absence because of a right knee injury, the choice of shoe on the hardwood was the “All-Star Game” Li-Ning Way of Wade 12. The sharpshooter even wore them during practice, which confirmed his trust in the Chinese brand. But that wasn’t the first time. Curry’s confidence in the brand had actually been developing for months before that.

Even in January against the Utah Jazz, Stephen Curry would return after missing a game to rest his sore knee. He would drop 27 points but, more importantly, switched from Nike “Sail” Kobe 6 PE to the Wade 12 “Liberty.”

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This is primarily why Curry would harp about the comfort and quality of the Chinese brand in his announcement post. Plus, the four-time NBA champion is in the twilight of his career. That desire for greater influence extends beyond footwear and helps explain why the partnership appealed to him on a broader level.

Plus, Dub Nation’s Jimmy Butler is also on the Chinese brand’s roster, alongside Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, and D’Angelo Russell. So, Curry has unsurprisingly opted against sharing a brand with LeBron James or Anthony Edwards. He has instead looked for the right market fit. His own Curry Brand is expected to grow globally, driven by his massive fan base. Multiple legends like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron himself have enjoyed success in Asian markets that bring in sales.

Li-Ning was established by former gymnast Li Ning in 1990, who won three gold, two silver, and a bronze medal at the 1984 Olympics. His brand’s shoes first appeared in the NBA in 2006, worn by Cleveland guard Damon Jones, making it the first Chinese sports brand worn in the NBA.

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That said, why didn’t it work out between Curry and Under Armour, even after they helped him establish a sub-brand?

Under Armour’s failure to secure the next Stephen Curry proved to be detrimental

One of the major points of contention during Stephen Curry’s time with Under Armour involved the company’s inability to capitalize on key endorsement opportunities.

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Azzi Fudd (now with the Dallas Wings) has been a star from Day 1. The Warriors legend is her biggest advocate and continues to be. She even attended his annual skills camp for elite high schoolers as a prep superstar and toured with him. But reports stated that UA never pursued Fudd, who eventually was also the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. The brand’s perceived lack of commitment to Curry’s vision “genuinely bothered” him.

Fudd, although signed to Thirty Ink, decided to join the Jordan brand, which was a huge miss for UA and one of the reasons Curry reportedly ended his partnership with them.

But Fudd was not the only high-profile target that slipped away…

There was also “frustration” when the brand failed to close a deal with Caitlin Clark. UA’s offer of approximately $16 million over 4 years, including a signature shoe, fell short of Nike’s reported 8-year, $28 million deal in 2024. Clearly, Curry’s long-term vision differed from what Under Armour was actually delivering.

With those missed opportunities in mind, Curry’s eventual decision came down to finding a partner that aligned with his ambitions. And after months of free agency and potentially multiple conversations about his future, Curry decided Li-Ning was the right fit.