Stephen Curry Shares Private Conversation With Olivia Miles as WNBA Players Receive Special Gift From Warriors Star

Stephen Curry continues to show why his impact extends far beyond the NBA hardwood. The 4x NBA champion shared a special moment with Minnesota Lynx stars Olivia Miles and Kayla McBride on their first meeting. Following his season-high 44-point masterclass in the Golden State Warriors’ 119–114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, he revealed how the meeting with his biggest fans went down.

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Lynx stars Kayla McBride, Maya Caldwell, and Olivia Miles were in attendance at Target Center when the Timberwolves hosted Curry and the Warriors. Curry didn’t just meet up with the WNBA players, he also presented signed Warriors #30 jerseys to both Miles and McBride (Caldwell was not visible in the video). They were seen on broadcast cameras awestruck by the gift, posing with their jerseys and hitting the ‘night-night’ celly for pictures.

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McBride, who has Curry casually following her Instagram page, shared that moment on her Stories with an all-encompassing caption, “🥲🥹🥰👆my goat.”

Addressing his first meeting with Miles and McBride, Curry praised the duo while hyping the WNBA’s growth.

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“Yeah, I watch all their games whenever I can. The idea of, they had a hell of a year. I know they didn’t end the way that they wanted it to, but the W as a whole is in such a great spot when it comes to talent across the league,” Curry told reporters postgame. “Minnesota was a 1-seed that played well all year, and Olivia was an MVP candidate, which is crazy. Kayla breaking the three-point single-game record and all that. So, we were joking. She gave a Night-Night in Ballhalla, which was bittersweet for me as a fan. I was like, that was pretty dope, but it was against our team, so we had some jokes about that. But I appreciate the talent and what they’re doing for the game, and being a fan of basketball all the way around. So, it was cool to, I didn’t know they were coming. It was cool to be able to meet for the first time.”

The ‘bittersweet’ moment that Curry referenced happened when the Golden State Valkyries hosted the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center in August. McBride made a game-sealing shot that she followed up with The Chef’s signature ‘night-night’ celebration. While the Valkyries lost 66-77, Curry was clearly touched by the gesture.

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After that game, Miles even caught up with her teammate to ask her about it.

“Steph Curry is my favorite player. Obviously, in his house, I’ve been to Oracle; I’ve watched the Warriors over the years. It’s a competitive moment, taking advantage of it. I thought it was a moment that really broke the game with two minutes left, and I think it put us up 11. Just embracing that moment, I also knew that I moved up and I passed Becky [Hammon], so it was just a hooper moment. I don’t know; I can’t explain it. Just kind of came out of me,” McBride said.

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Just a few games earlier, McBride set a WNBA record with 10 3-pointers in a single game in the Lynx’s 103-90 win over the Dallas Wings

McBride, along with the newly crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year, Olivia Miles led Minnesota to the top seed in the standings. The Lynx’s extraordinary season came to an end against the New York Liberty in the playoffs and the Valkyries are on the brink of the franchise’s first title.

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Curry’s jersey gesture for the Lynx stars at Target Center is another moment he’s left WNBA stars awestruck. For Curry, who pulled off his own 44-point performance by knocking down six three-pointers and shooting a perfect 16-of-16 from the free-throw line against Minnesota, taking time to acknowledge two of the WNBA’s premier players capped off another memorable night in Minneapolis.