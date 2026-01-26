Stephen Curry Shares Worrying Injury Update After Historic NBA Achievement Against Timberwolves

While Minnesota is supercharged with emotions, Stephen Curry demonstrated physical grit of his own. Before he lent heartfelt support to the grieving community that’s rattled by the death of Alex Pretti on Saturday (the day the game was originally scheduled for), Curry led the Warriors to a 111-85 win. All while powering through injuries, getting hurt again, and adding another historic knotch to his resume.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Curry revealed he was following the goings-on in Minnesota while he spent Saturday resting his knee after the game was cancelled. He was listed as questionable before Sunday’s rescheduled game. But he played 28 minutes and was instrumental in the Dubs’ turnaround. Another player stepped on his toe, but that didn’t seem to slow him down.

Given the circumstances, the Dubs and Wolves have a back-to-back rematch tomorrow. When asked if he would be available tomorrow, Curry said, “If everything goes well, yeah. With the recovery and all that, the minutes tonight weren’t crazy, so hopefully I respond well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Golden State Warriors landed in Minnesota yesterday, some of the players got their workouts in before the game was canceled. The point guard hurt his knee during that. “Kind of something flared up yesterday when we came over to get a workout in. It was super weird,” he revealed.

But his personal injury update is a lot more concerning when he reveals some persistent issues. “I’ve had stuff going on with quads and whatnot, but it was something that I hadn’t felt before. So, I definitely took advantage of the day off to get right, but hopefully that continues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL tear, followed by Jonathan Kuminga’s indefinite break for bone bruising, the last thing Dub Nation can deal with is an injured Steph. Tomorrow De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford sit out for injury management and fans wouldn’t mind if Steph joined them. Moving up the all-time scoring ladder can wait a little longer.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry staggers up the All-Time Scoring List

Despite battling injuries, Stephen Curry had an impressive 26 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals. That alone carried him to the 19th spot on the NBA’s All-time Scoring list. He passed John Havlicek and tied Paul Pierce for cracking the top 20 with 26,397 points in his career.

He’s only 99 points away from catching up to Tim Duncan next. So far this season, Curry has averaged 27.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from the arc.

Analysts predict he’d crack top 10 soon enough. They, in fact, think he would’ve done it a long time ago had it not been for his injury history that also kept him underpaid for a period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight, Curry limped during the empty moments and yet he carried the offense. If he aggravates what is now a sore knee and ends up missing more than one game, the Warriors’ offense will be diminished.

For now even Steve Kerr is hopeful that Curry will be cleared to play. Steph is still listed as questionable for Monday and they’ve left his status as a game-time decision.