Stephen Curry Silently Confirms Family’s Favorite Warriors Teammate in Latest Outing With Sons

A single glance courtside was all it took for Stephen Curry to set NBA social media abuzz. For years, the Curry family has been a fixture at Warriors games, but it’s the subtle, off-the-court interactions that often reveal the team’s true inner circle. As the 2025 Summer League unfolded, Curry—fresh from celebrating his youngest son Caius’ first birthday—was spotted with his sons, radiating the kind of family-first energy that’s become his trademark. Yet, it was a fleeting moment, not a stat line, that hinted at a new favorite among the Warriors’ ranks, leaving fans speculating about the player who’s earned the Curry family’s seal of approval.

That speculation isn’t unfounded. In a season where Stephen Curry was named the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, his influence extended far beyond the court. This was visible in the most recent instance when a viral video by @warriorshomegames was re-shared on Instagram.

As the young forward Gui Santos entered the arena, Curry’s eyes darted to his son, Canon, sparking a knowing exchange. “When Gui showed up, Steph immediately looked at Canon. They’re besties [ROFL emoji],” read the X post’s caption.

Now, this wasn’t an isolated incident—previous posts have dubbed the Brazilian rookie Canon Curry’s new bestie, and insiders have noted that Santos’ infectious personality and work ethic have made him a fixture at family gatherings and team events. The Curry kids, especially Canon, have been seen cheering for Santos from the stands, a detail that’s become a recurring theme in Warriors fan circles.

What makes this bond even more intriguing is the exclusive insight into how Gui Santos earned his stripes. Drafted 55th overall, Santos spent a season in the G-League, averaging 12.7 points and 6 rebounds before being called up. His 50.9 percent shooting and 37 percent from three in limited NBA minutes caught the eye of both Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry, with the latter publicly praising Santos as “an unbelievable person” and predicting a “bright future ahead” during All-Star week. And the respect has been without a doubt mutual.

Gui Santos revealed his learnings from Stephen Curry and an ex-Warrior

As Santos began seeing more action in Steve Kerr’s rotation, something quietly powerful was unfolding. The young Warriors forward wasn’t just earning minutes—he was sharing the floor with none other than Stephen Curry. And that’s the kind of chance a young player dreams of—getting to play alongside the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

Naturally, Santos made every second count. But his curiosity didn’t stop with Curry. Back when Klay Thompson was still around, Santos was soaking in lessons from him, too—quietly watching, learning, and taking mental notes.

“I’m the guy that likes to watch,” Santos told reporters back in February. “So, I’ve always been watching how [Curry] shoots — the movement, the footwork, and all the little details that you see. I’m a guy that likes to watch it, especially, like, last year, Klay was here, too. So there was another guy that I was always watching to see how he moves without the ball to get set, to shoot the ball, because the shot begins before you shoot the ball. How you set up your body before you get the ball. So with these guys, you can learn a lot.”

Now that Thompson has moved on, the spotlight is shifting. The Warriors are clearly entering a new era—and if you’re watching closely, the connection between Stephen Curry and Santos might just be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow. Stay tuned to EssentiallySports as we closely follow the growing connection between the Bay Area legend and the rising star who’s quickly becoming a Curry family favorite.