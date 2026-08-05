Stephen Curry Spotted Near Jayson Tatum in Massachusetts Sparking Rumors Amid Warriors-Celtics Trade Buzz

One ordinary sighting can turn into an extraordinary occasion in the NBA world. And with the help of a cryptic post, it can make wonders. That combination arrived when a Boston radio personality hinted that Stephen Curry was spending time with Jayson Tatum in Massachusetts. It instantly fueled fresh speculation as trade chatter surrounding the Warriors’ superstar continued to gain momentum.

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“Heard Steph Curry is currently in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts hanging out with #0 and 44,” 98.5 The Sports Hub’s James Stewart shared a cryptic message on X. He also added, “Feels like Presidential swinging happening right now.” The references were quickly interpreted as Jayson Tatum, who wears No. 0 for the Celtics. And 44 signalled the 44th POTUS, Barack Obama.

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Well, Stewart wasn’t lying, as the trio was at Martha’s Vineyard, playing golf, all at the same time.

With Stephen Curry already linked to trade speculation involving the Celtics, the post immediately sent fans searching for signs that something bigger might be unfolding. The timing only amplified the reaction.

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Trade speculation surrounding Curry began after Marcus Thompson’s report suggested frustration may have begun to build over the team’s star chasing. The team had explored several high-profile players over the last few seasons, including LeBron James. And failed at it. Amid this situation, anything related to Steph, who many believed would retire with the Dubs, attracted attention.

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The Celtics naturally became part of that conversation.

Sports Illustrated remained at its usual best in the offseason, dropping hypothetical trade theories. One such theory linked Stephen Curry with the Celtics in exchange for Paul George, Payton Pritchard and draft capital. None of it carried confirmed negotiations. But it made rounds on the internet.

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However, the reality appears far less dramatic.

The gathering in Massachusetts centered around celebrations for Barack Obama’s 65th birthday at Martha’s Vineyard, where several prominent athletes and public figures were in attendance. Stephen Curry’s presence was tied to the private event rather than to any basketball-related meeting, placing the viral social media reaction in a very different context.

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Moreover, the connection between Curry and Tatum requires additional context. This context ultimately burst the rumor bubble.

According to a report from Cape Cod Times, the event indicated both were at the exclusive Vineyard Golf Club. However, available information suggests they were not part of the same golfing group. Instead, Tatum reportedly played several groups ahead of Stephen Curry and Obama.

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In short, while Steph and Obama spent time together, JT shared the same venue without necessarily spending time together.

That distinction matters.

Stewart’s post never claimed that Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum discussed basketball or met privately. It simply noted their presence in Massachusetts alongside Obama. He wasn’t wrong. Fans filled in the blanks themselves, especially with trade rumors already dominating anything related to Curry.

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But nothing publicly suggests the two met to discuss basketball or a future partnership. Still, as long as Stephen Curry’s future remains a topic of conversation, even an afternoon on the golf course will continue to hit the headlines.

For now, the offseason intrigue remains what it is: an intrigue.