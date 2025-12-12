Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr Send Clear Message To Warriors Front Office On Pat Spencer’s Future

The Golden State Warriors have been playing every game with a newfound energy. Since Stephen Curry went out with a muscle strain, the team has rallied together to pull some tough wins, and one piece has brought it all together: two-way guard Pat Spencer. Now, Curry publicly speaks out on his impact.

“He just has a presence about him that he just knows the game, plays with 120% of confidence every time he’s out there,” Curry told the media earlier today. “It was cool to see him kind of adapt to what we needed pretty much overnight.”

Curry also noted that Spencer allows him to play off the ball as the guard takes on more playmaking and initiating duties. Curry has thrived by drawing attention to himself off the ball to create open looks for his teammates throughout his career, and this combination could help unlock new, dynamic lineups for the Dubs.

Curry is expected to be back in the lineup tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so we don’t have to wait much longer to see the two on the court. With the schedule being more spread out and 14 of their next 20 games at home, we could see a midseason turnaround from head coach Steve Kerr’s squad, which currently sits at 13-12 for 10th in the Western Conference.

“I think me and him are competing for crazy celebrations and stuff,” Curry joked to the media upon being asked about Spencer’s competitive spirit. “I remember the first day I played pick up with him, he was talking trash to me, like three years ago, right before training camp.”

It seems like the chemistry’s already in place between the two, and with Spencer‘s breakout, the Warriors have a tough choice ahead of them. Two-way players are limited to 50 games, and Spencer has already been active for 23 of them. If he’s not converted, he won’t be eligible to play in the playoffs, but the Warriors don’t have space to sign him, currently rostering all 15 spots.

Steve Kerr Follows Stephen Curry’s Lead And Ups the Pressure on the Front Office

Steve Kerr didn’t try to hide the impact that Spencer has given the team, and his comments show just how desperately the Warriors need a dependable guard with steady impact regardless of minutes.

Imago Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) dribbles the ball next to Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari (41) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“It’ll be great to find a way to get him on the roster because he’s kind of the perfect guy to have as a backup,” Kerr told the media. “If he doesn’t play, he brings the same energy, the same attitude the next game. It would be great if we could find a way, but it’s a little tricky.”

With Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody struggling, shooting a combined 38.3% from the field over their last five games, Spencer has stepped up, averaging 13.6 points on 59.6% from the field and a blistering 66.7% from three in Stephen Curry’s absence.

Now, with Curry finally rejoining the team, Spencer breaking out, and other role players underperforming, GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office face tough decisions: Do they part ways with other pieces to make space for Spencer? Or do they let his deal run out? Only time will tell.