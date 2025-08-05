Stephen Curry Surprises Ayesha Curry With Special Gift as Warriors Star Makes Offseason Confession

Stephen Curry has been married to the professional league for 16 years now. But supporting him during the grueling NBA days is none other than his wife, Ayesha Curry. It’s nothing short of a fairytale romance. They have known each other since they were teenagers, but it truly was in 2008 when they reconnected. Three years later, they were married, and the rest is history. The power couple recently celebrated 14 years of togetherness, with all the highs and lows. But still find ways to surprise each other.

For some time now, the 4x NBA champion has been facing retirement rumors. But that was put to bed after Curry admitted he is nowhere close to retirement. In an interview with Complex, Curry suggested that fans can “for sure” expect him to play for some more years. But the Baby-faced Assassin knows he isn’t getting any younger; that’s why basketball and his family are his main focus. This feeling of him being the family man and the ventures beyond the NBA were in focus during his conversation with KTVU.

It was a not-so-surprise visit to the Whole Foods in Napa, where a Yountville man got to the front of the line at 6:15 a.m. just to catch a glimpse of Stephen Curry. With a plethora of people standing at the entrance, Curry came in through the back door and made a quick stop in the meat department. Why? Because the butcher had marinated beef in his bourbon for 26 days. Let’s not forget that bourbon is his liquor of choice. That’s why he was excited to tell his wife about it.

“I’m not going to mess it up, I’m going to let her ride,” Steph Curry said. Apart from being a wife to an NBA superstar, Ayesha Curry has established her cooking savvy, with her own cooking shows, cookbooks, and restaurants. In fact, Steph should be worried before making any claims. Because even Hollywood sensation Lindsay Lohan is apparently “nervous” cooking around her best friend Ayesha. “She’s a cook-cook. I’m like a mom-at-home-cook,” said Lohan earlier this year.

Stephen Curry’s love for bourbon doesn’t just end with sipping it. It’s also a business avenue with his Gentlemen’s Cut Bourbon. That’s why those business opportunities excite him now.

Stephen Curry has a diverse business portfolio

His Thirty Ink generated $173.5 million in revenue in 2024, according to CBNC. It’s not a stand-alone brand, but Thirty Ink is a brand conglomerate that is the center of all of Curry’s business entities, including Unanimous Media, Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon, and Underrated Golf and Basketball. Apart from the NBA, and the goals of being a part of the ownership group in the future, Stephen Curry is already establishing has a savvy entrepreneur. With close to $174 million, one would truly say his entrepreneurial skills are on par with his shooting.

He is ready for more such opportunities. “Getting some rest, then spending time with my family, being a human being at some point, but these opportunities are opportunities that are exciting.” If you are wondering if the Warriors’ superstar truly manages his time, then his business partner’s next statement will surely help.

John Schwartz told KTVU that the athlete pitches in wherever he can.”He comes to the distillery, drives the forklift, drills the barrels, participates in the blending, helps with the marketing and the sales.” He may not be a real cook like his wife, Ayesha Curry, but Stephen Curry doesn’t mind cooking up some ideas from time to time. That’s why his business-savvy approach is visible and thriving.