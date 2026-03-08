Stephen Curry Takes Decision on Warriors Future Amid Injury Layoff: Report

Stephen Curry’s absence has been like a gaping void for the Golden State Warriors. Yet, they have been holding their fort since January 30. The superstar guard is yet to return following the runner’s knee issue. And amidst the suspense and hope that has the Dub Nation on the edge for weeks, the Baby Faced Assassin has taken an important call for the organization and himself.

ESPN’s Marc Spears spoke on 95.7 The Game and informed, “He [Stephen Curry] wants to play this season. He wants to play in the postseason.” At the same time, does he have championship aspirations? “I think he’s realistic about that,” Spears said.

The insider believes Stephen Curry understands the team’s current reality. Jimmy Butler will not be there due to the ACL injury, so Curry is turning his attention to the younger core. Therefore, he values players like Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Moses Moody.

Spears also suggests Curry wants them to gain playoff experience now because those minutes could speed up their development and help the Warriors in the future. Thus, ultimately push the team for a championship run in Steph’s tenure.

“I think he knows whether it’s a Giannis, whether it’s a LeBron James,” Marc Spears continued. “Like, there’s going to be somebody next summer that’s going to join him, join Jimmy, join Draymond, assuming he’s still there too. ”

In simple terms, Steph Curry understands how the Warriors operate and is thinking ahead. The 4-time NBA champ expects another superstar to arrive next summer: Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James. Therefore, Curry likely sees a future where that star joins him, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, assuming Draymond remains. Steph seemingly trusts the franchise’s ability to reload.

Most importantly, the insider believes in the brand that the Golden State Warriors are. They can fix their roster troubles and add some more talent. However, “on the cheaper side is the younger guys. And if you get them that good experience, like they’re getting now, then it’s going to help the franchise in the long run and save them some money for somebody bigger in the process.”

The younger roster’s development has been under scrutiny for a while now. Therefore, Stephen Curry seemingly wants them to take their responsibilities a bit more seriously in the upcoming months and eventually the upcoming seasons. But at the same time, Steph’s return is the most anticipated question looming at large in the NBA’s bigger picture.

Stephen Curry’s promise

Steph missed his 12th consecutive game on Thursday against the Houston Rockets. In his absence, the Golden State Warriors won 115-114 in overtime. Now, patellofemoral pain syndrome (aka, runner’s knee) doesn’t have an exact return timeline. Amidst the uncertainty, Curry made an important promise.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Steph texted Draymond Green after the Rockets’ win and said, “Keep going. I know it’s tough, but promise you, I’m coming back.” The Warriors revealed last week that they will re-evaluate Stephen Curry in 10 days, which pushes his possible return to mid or late March. Meanwhile, the update sparked debate around the league. Several analysts have urged Steve Kerr and the Warriors to shut Stephen Curry down for the rest of the season, especially as many view the team as far from championship contention.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Kendrick Perkins said last month, “Shut Steph down, let those guys play it out. See what guys fit. Right now, I would let the rest of the Warriors team outside of Steph play this season out and audition. See if they want to be here.”

Now, as expected, doubts are piling up, and the Warriors, as always, are looking up to Stephen Curry and his decision-making. It looks like the superstar is pushing towards recovery and return. Meanwhile, he is looking into the team’s future, urging the young stars to understand the gravity of the matter and move in the direction of a common goal: a championship.