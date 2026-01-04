brand-logo
Stephen Curry Takes Stance on Draymond Green Ejection vs Jazz, Reveals Locker Room Discussion

By Pranav Kotai

Jan 4, 2026 | 1:14 AM EST

Link Copied!
Stephen Curry Takes Stance on Draymond Green Ejection vs Jazz, Reveals Locker Room Discussion

With Stephen Curry back, the Golden State Warriors (19-17) were back to their winning ways. The Dub Nation won 123-114 over the Utah Jazz  (12-22), who led by as much as 12 points in the first half. Even in this game, Draymond Green failed to stay on the hardwood as he was ejected in the final minutes of the second quarter. The officials gave him two technical fouls within a fraction of a second, and thus the 4x All-Star was ejected.

But the locker room leader, Stephen Curry, didn’t think it warranted an ejection. “We won the game, that’s all we care about, that’s all he (Green) cares about,” he said to the media. “I know he’d rather be out there. I don’t know what he said to the ref, but I didn’t think it was. The consensus in the locker room was there wasn’t enough to get thrown out.”

Curry made six three-pointers and dropped 31 points, 20 of which came in the third quarter. Golden State has now won six of its last eight games.

This is a developing story

