Stephen Curry Teases Anthony Edwards Team-Up as Massive Free Agency Decision Looms

The Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 127-120 on Friday night, but the spotlight extended beyond the final score. The game marked Stephen Curry’s return after missing five contests with a quadriceps injury. He dropped 39 points in just 32 minutes, yet post-game buzz centered less on his scoring and more on the sneakers he wore.

That’s because the four-time NBA champion was wearing Anthony Edwards’ CLOT x Adidas AE I low collab. Ever since Curry’s surprising split with Under Armour just a few weeks back, he’s been on a wild run. The veteran has worn several eye-catching silhouettes, starting all the way from Kobe 6s to Sabrina 3s. He’s been making the most of being a sneaker-free agent!

However, his latest move of donning Anthony Edwards’ sneaker line has led many to believe that he might be joining the Minnesota Timberwolves star on the Adidas lineup. More so, as the shooting guard himself witnessed Curry wearing his shoes as he sat on the bench because of an injury.

There has been a lot of speculation on what the 37-year-old’s next move could look like in the sneaker space. After exiting his long-time partnership with Under Armour, Curry and his own Curry Brand can partner up with any other investor. Amid this, there have been several speculations about him re-joining Nike or teaming with Adidas.

However, as of now, there has been no statement from the point guard or either of those brands.

So, for now, it seems like Curry will remain a sneaker-free agent for some more time. Nonetheless, while the perennial All-Star and his team figure that out, Under Armour has released its final Curry Christmas shoe.

Under Armour drops Steph Curry’s final Christmas shoe

While Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has stopped wearing Under Armour shoes during games, there are still a few releases in the pipeline that will continue as late as October 2026. Because of this, UA recently launched a new Christmas pack of sneakers for Curry and San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox.

This will be the last Christmas Curry sneaker produced by Under Armour. The package is set to include a new colorway of the Curry Series 7. The shoe will be the Curry Series 7 ‘Christmas With The Currys’, a bright red shoe featuring accents of green and gold to go with the festive season vibe. These are set to drop on December 12th for $160 in adult sizes and for $100 for grade school sizes.

It’s safe to say that, given how beautiful the shoe looks and the fact that this is probably the last one of the last Stephen Curry and Under Armour releases, this will sell out in an instant. Nonetheless, there’s more to come soon. That’s because the pair is gearing up to release one final signature shoe, the Curry 13s, in February next year.

That will be followed by a few apparel and merchandise releases later as well. Now, while that goes on, it will be interesting to see where Stephen Curry lands next. Although, as a result of his latest move, many believe that the veteran could be eyeing a partnership with Adidas, there’s also a chance that he might end up re-joining Nike, the brand he wore for the first few years of his career.

Well, there’s also a chance that Curry might just move on with his own Curry Brand. However, that might be less likely given the number of things that he’ll have to figure out to do so. All the way from manufacturing to retailing. Still, either way, we’ll find out about Stephen Curry’s next move soon, as we keep a close eye on any developments in the situation.