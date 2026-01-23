Stephen Curry Tested Kyrie Irving’s Partnership With $27.8B Company Before Mavs Game

Today’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks was a hard-fought loss for the visiting Warriors, despite Stephen Curry logging yet another brilliant game, finishing with 38 points. However, one key moment before the game stood out. Curry arrived at American Airlines Center wearing Kyrie Irving’s Anta Roots “Ombre Blue,” and during the game, debuted the ANTA KAI 3. Afterwards, he added onto it.

“It’s nothing but mutual respect and admiration for what he’s done in his career,” Curry told reporters when asked about his relationship with Irving.

“The battles that we’ve had, the deeper you get into it, you appreciate the fact that his talent raised your level throughout the journey. We don’t get to spend much time together, but there’s that mutual respect you can, like you said, the All-Star game had a amazing conversation.”

Curry and Irving weren’t just peers in the peaks of their career, but direct rivals as a result of the multiple finals matchups they partook in during Irving’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, as the two have shaped their legacy on the court, that competition has given way to admiration as the two grow older and continue to perform at high levels.

That’s why the reveal mattered so much. Kyrie is currently signed to ANTA Sports, a global sportswear giant valued at about $27.8 billion, and the superstar is yet to debut his ANTA KAI 3 shoes, while he continues to rehab his torn ACL from last season.

“I hit him before tonight to make sure he was cool with me wearing his shoes,” Curry added to reporters. “I know he hasn’t had a chance to debut himself on the court. But he said the admiration goes both ways.”

Stephen Curry Balances Respect, Routine, and Performance With Sneaker Highlights

Since Stephen Curry ended his partnership with Under Armour last year, he has spent a lot of time this season showcasing his massive love for sneakers, and in turn, has shown a lot of respect to both legends and peers.

He’s shown off Nike Kobe 6s, Li-Ning’s Way of Wade and JB4, multiple Air Jordan models, even non-NBA signature shoes like the Angel Reese 1s, and the On The Roger Pro Fire. Of course, for an athlete whose rhythm is built on a strict pregame routine, switching between various pairs might mess with that rhythm. Curry had a simple answer.

Detailed view of the shoes worn by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Utah Jazz in the third quarter at the Chase Center.

“There’s a wear testing process before to make sure I know what it’s going to feel like and that I can feel good out there,” he told reporters. “I’m not just wearing anything. Well, I say that and I wore tennis shoes last game, but there’s a balance of the pregame and having fun and then the end game making sure that I can do what I need to do on the court.”

The underlying point is clear: he’s having fun showcasing highlighting his peers and idols, but that doesn’t replace discipline when it comes to performing on the court. It just goes to show how meticulous the guard is about feel and function this late in his career.