Stephen Curry to Eclipse LeBron James in Major Career Milestone After Warriors’ Decision

It is hard to believe that the Bay Area is ready to move on from the sole person who keeps the spirit of the Golden State Warriors alive. Yes, it is Stephen Curry. The NBA rumors have kept the “where will Curry go?” debate going since the Dubs failed to acquire LeBron James in free agency this summer. However, the bigger point of difference pertaining to Steph’s stay with the Warriors is his contract extension.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Everyone knows that the 38-year-old Curry holds the power to decide his future with the Golden State. And right now, he might have to make a major call on Saturday. Per The Athletic’s report:

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the power, as it usually does, resides in Stephen Curry’s hands. Saturday, Aug. 29, marks the first day the 38-year-old superstar can sign a max extension with the Golden State Warriors.”

On Saturday, Curry will be eligible for a 2-year, $136.7 million extension. If he agrees to the extension, Steph will surpass LeBron James‘ career earnings. Curry’s contract extension could push his career earnings past James. Steph is already nearing $540 million in NBA salary. Adding $136.7 million would take him beyond $675 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would put him ahead of LeBron’s projected career earnings. The extension therefore strengthens Curry’s financial legacy. It also gives him two more seasons of guaranteed NBA income.

Despite the motivating news, the Golden State Warriors have their fears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Dunleavy clarifies his stance around Stephen Curry

GM Mike Dunleavy is confident the 38-year-old wants to finish as a Warrior. The GM said, “I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career here. But ultimately, it’s his call, his decision. Whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on or look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, (Warriors owner) Joe (Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it, but he’s earned the right to (go) where he wants and do those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunleavy also added, “But as far as the messaging or any idea that he would be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at, or he’s looking at.”

As Curry heads into his 18th NBA season, his contract situation is drawing attention. He is entering the final year of his current deal, which pays him around $63 million. The Warriors want to secure his future soon. Therefore, GM Mike Dunleavy has made that clear on several occasions. The franchise knows Curry’s value goes far beyond the court. And so, he remains the face of the Warriors and a beloved figure across the Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the Warriors have treaded over thin ice due to the sudden uncertainty around Stephen Curry. Many guessed that the 38-year-old would move to the Boston Celtics because he played golf with Jayson Tatum. Some felt that the C’s were the only fitting squad for the 2-time MVP.

However, it doesn’t feel like Stephen Curry would want to put on a different jersey in the final stages of his glorious career. Steph has given endless memories and four titles to the Bay. Therefore, they just feel inseparable; maybe that is exactly what Stephen Curry wants till the end.