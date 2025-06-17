Stephen Curry to Face Clear Problem That Influences NBA Retirement as per Father Dell

Stephen Curry is doing things at 37 that most NBA players only dream of in their prime. He just wrapped up his 16th season with an All-Star nod, dropped 24.5 points per game, dished out six assists nightly, and hit 93.3% from the free-throw line, which, by the way, is the second-best rate of his entire career. Let that sink in. He’s not just still good—he’s still elite. And that too, after playing 70 games for the second straight year, something most veterans his age don’t even pretend to attempt.

Plus, let’s not forget: the second Jimmy Butler landed in the Bay, the Warriors turned into a wrecking crew. Golden State went 23-8 post-trade and a jaw-dropping 21-5 when both Steph and Jimmy were active. It was starting to feel like 2015 all over again… until boom, a hamstring strain hit Curry in the second round vs. Minnesota. He missed the final four games, and just like that, the Warriors’ championship dreams evaporated faster than a Kyle Kuzma heat check.

So now comes the golden question: how much longer can Stephen Curry keep this up?

According to his dad, Dell Curry, it’s not about the jumper or even the mileage—it’s about the grind. “I think it’ll come down to—not necessarily his skill, or what he can do in a game in the season,” Dell said. “I think it’s a matter of, can he go through the rigors of preparing himself to play in an NBA season?”

via Imago Golden State Warriors Point guard Stephen Curry(R) and his father Dell Curry attend the event of Under Armour in Tokyo, Japan on September 11, 2018. TKP2018091114 KEIZOxMORI

That’s not coming from a random sideline analyst. This is a 16-year NBA vet talking—a guy who suited up in over 1,000 games and played deep into his 30s himself. And when he hit the wall? It wasn’t that his jumper stopped falling—it was that summer workouts became unbearable. “I just didn’t feel like I had the energy, the effort to work and train throughout the summer. So I wouldn’t short myself, my teammates or the fans…”

It’s a sobering reminder that the game doesn’t end when the buzzer sounds—the real test comes during the offseason. And so far? Curry’s passing that with flying colors.

Curry’s secret weapon isn’t a jumper—it’s discipline

According to Dell, Steph’s secret sauce isn’t just talent—it’s the schedule no one sees. “You have to get up before the kids get up. Get a workout in, get the kids up, get them off to school, get to the gym, get shots, pick them up, handle your business side of things during the day, hang out with the family, get them to bed, and then he goes back to the gym again.”

That’s not just dedication—that’s obsession. It’s like if Tom Thibodeau’s work ethic had a baby with Ray Allen’s jumper. While most people are hitting snooze, Curry’s hitting threes. Twice a day. Every day.

And it’s working. Despite being the 12th-oldest player in the league, Curry still makes defenders spin like they just got crossed by a hologram of 2016 Kyrie. He might not dunk or swat shots into the fourth row, but he still warps defenses just by standing in the corner. “Absolutely,” Dell added. “Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him. That means that he’s creating space for other guys around him.”

It’s true. Put Stephen Curry in a wheelchair and teams would still send help.

The playoffs may have ended in heartbreak, but they also lit a fire. Dell said that as soon as Steph’s hamstring healed up, he was back in the gym—again. “He’s been in the gym pretty quickly since he was able to get that hamstring cleared up. He’s been in the gym, in the weight room, working on his body, making sure his strength and his core and everything’s ready to go.”

This isn’t some nostalgia tour—Stephen Curry still wants another ring. He’s not playing just to pad stats or take a victory lap. As he said himself: “If you’re not winning… it’s like, ‘How do we make this happen for me?’ I only have a certain amount of years left and I want to win desperately.”

via Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after defeating the Houston Rockets after game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

So what’s keeping Stephen Curry from calling it quits? Not just rings. It’s family.

This offseason, Curry’s been spotted everywhere: at Riley’s volleyball games, taking the fam to Benson Boone concerts, celebrating baby Cai’s birthday, and getting some social media love from Ayesha on Father’s Day. (“The best dad in the world,” she wrote.)

It’s no coincidence his father, Dell, pointed to that balance as part of what keeps him sharp. When Dell retired, he lost the energy to grind year-round. Steph? His family doesn’t drain his energy—it replenishes it.

And maybe that’s the real difference between him and the legends who came before. Michael had burnout. Kobe had injuries. Shaq had burgers. Steph has perspective. For fans holding their breath about retirement, Dell gave the clearest update yet: “He still loves the game. He’s a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision.”

So yeah, Stephen Curry is 37. Yeah, he’s played over 1,000 NBA games and even more playoff contests than his own dad. But if you think he’s slowing down anytime soon, you haven’t been watching. The jumper’s still wet. The feet are still fast. The fire’s still there.

He’ll retire when he’s ready—and not a moment sooner. Until then? Keep guarding that 40-year-old in the corner. Because if there’s one thing Steph Curry still knows how to do, it’s make defenders regret taking one step too far away.