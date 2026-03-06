Stephen Curry to Lose Warriors Teammate as Adam Silver’s NBA Expansion Decision Looms

NBA expansion is no longer just a league rumor. With commissioner Adam Silver openly discussing the possibility of adding new franchises, teams across the league are quietly preparing for the ripple effects.

One of the biggest consequences of expansion is the draft that typically follows. Existing teams must expose parts of their roster, giving the new franchises an opportunity to select players. If the NBA ultimately approves expansion in the coming years, the Golden State Warriors could be one of the teams forced to part ways with a key contributor alongside Stephen Curry.

Among the players potentially affected is veteran guard Gary Payton II, who recently admitted that he would seriously consider leaving the Warriors if the league brings a team back to Seattle. “Request a trade to Seattle,” Payton II recently told The Athletic. “Probably. Respectfully. I love it here so much. But if we do (have a Seattle team) when I’m still here, I definitely want to go back and play there,” he added.

Imago Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, guard Gary Payton II (0), guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Lindy Waters III (43) during a timeout against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Payton II has been one of Golden State’s most important defensive pieces over the past several seasons, earning a reputation as one of the team’s best perimeter stoppers. Losing him in a future expansion scenario would be a notable blow for a Warriors roster that continues to rely heavily on experienced role players around Curry.

His interest in Seattle also comes from deeply personal roots.

Payton II grew up closely connected to the city because of his father, Hall of Famer Gary Payton Sr., who starred for the Seattle SuperSonics throughout the 1990s. Watching his father lead the franchise—including its run to the 1996 NBA Finals—left a lasting impression on the younger Payton.

Even after the SuperSonics relocated in 2008 and became the Oklahoma City Thunder, Seattle remained an emotional home for the Payton family. That history helps explain why the veteran guard would welcome the opportunity to play there if the NBA eventually restores a franchise to the city.

Seattle is widely viewed as one of the leading candidates if the league moves forward with expansion. Las Vegas has also emerged as a strong contender, meaning the NBA’s board of governors will ultimately decide whether the league adds two new teams in the near future.

For now, however, Payton II remains firmly part of the Warriors roster and continues to play an important role for Golden State whenever he is available.

The Warriors receive positive news regarding Gary Payton II’s injury

While Payton II has spoken openly about the possibility of returning to Seattle someday, his current focus remains on helping the Warriors navigate the remainder of the season.

The veteran guard recently missed two consecutive games due to an ankle injury, including Golden State’s thrilling overtime victory against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

However, the latest update suggests his absence may not last much longer. After spending a short period sidelined, Payton II is now progressing toward a day-to-day status as he works his way back from the ankle issue. That development comes at a crucial time for the Warriors, who have been dealing with several injuries across the roster.

Imago Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) scores on a layup against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State currently sits in the middle of a competitive Western Conference playoff race and has relied heavily on contributions from role players when the roster has been short-handed.

Payton II has quietly delivered solid production this season, appearing in a large portion of the team’s games while averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest on an efficient 54.1 percent shooting from the field.

Those numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, but his defensive versatility and energy remain essential for a Warriors squad trying to secure a playoff berth. As the NBA’s expansion debate continues to grow louder, Payton II’s long-term future could eventually become part of that conversation. For now, though, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will simply be hoping to get their defensive specialist back on the court as soon as possible.