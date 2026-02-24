Stephen Curry to Postpone Retirement Plans as 2028 Olympics Wish Surfaces: Report

The 2024 Paris Games were widely viewed as the final Olympic curtain call for the aging superstars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry and most had accepted that. But for another section of the basketball world, The Chef’s Olympic debut could not be his Last Dance on the international stage. And for the first time, we get a big clue that Curry thinks the same.

NBA insider, Marc J. Spears reported that Stephen Curry is eyeing a second Olympic appearance for the 2028 Los Angeles games. Despite entering the twilight of his career, the Golden State Warriors’ icon appears unwilling to close the door on international competition, potentially pushing his retirement plans further into the future to anchor Team USA on home soil.

Spears told NBA Today that the 37-year-old guard’s appetite for gold remains unsated. “Steph Curry is still interested to make his 2nd Olympic appearance. He’ll be 40 years old at the time. Look, he’s a shooter. He’s the greatest shooter of all time. Why would you not want to have him on your roster?… He’s not out, let’s just say that.”

If the chips fall where they may, Curry might reunite with Kevin Durant who also expressed strong interest in getting his fifth gold medal. While LeBron James has confirmed he will not participate in 2028, Curry’s lack of a definitive no could send ripples through the league.

With a potential Curry and KD teamup in LA in less than two years, the ‘farewell’ narrative of the Paris games gets a plot twist.

Could Stephen Curry fit in with the 2028 Team USA roster?

The path to 2028 will not be without physical hurdles. Curry is currently grappling with the realities of age and his injury prone history that has kept him out of the Team USA roster in the past. He currently remains sidelined through late February 2026 with patellofemoral pain syndrome, better known as runners knee.

Though a recent MRI revealed no structural damage, Curry’s availability for both the Warriors’ playoff push and future Olympic cycles will depend on his body’s ability to recover from these lingering bone bruises. Right now, the Warriors have been operating with extreme caution regarding their superstar’s health.

The potential 2028 roster marks a significant era of transition for USA Basketball. With Erik Spoelstra officially succeeding Steve Kerr as the national team’s head coach through 2028, the team is expected to lean heavily on the next generation of talent. Players from the 2024 squad like Anthony Edwards, who recently claimed the 2026 All-Star Game MVP, and two-time Olympian Bam Adebayo are already being projected as locks for the squad.

He could be joined by a core of established young stars including Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Tyrese Haliburton. All names floated around for the next generation of Team USA titans.

Irrespective of a young roster, the value of Curry’s gravity, and even Kevin Durant’s offense, on the floor remains unmatched. As international powerhouses like France, led by a prime Victor Wembanyama, and Serbia continue to close the gap, the presence of the NBA’s leading shooter of all time could be the stabilizing experience Spoelstra needs.

The Warriors will undoubtedly try to maintain their superstar’s elite level for the next two years. But for now, the Chef has no plans of stepping away from the court.