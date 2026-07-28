Stephen Curry Trade Buzz Grows as Shams Charania Confirms Warriors Declined Jaylen Brown Deal

Stephen Curry expressed disappointment after a reunion with LeBron James failed. But reports revealed that the Golden State Warriors‘ failure to add any free agents stems from the front office’s poor planning. Stubbornness about not trading for Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis ultimately proved costly.

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“The Warriors could’ve got in the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes if they wanted to give up 4 first-round picks-ish, in that range.” Shams Charania on the Stephen A. Smith show revealed that the front office declined the opportunity. “They decided not to, from my understanding. Those 2 teams, the Warriors and Celtics, did talk about a Jaylen Brown trade around the trade deadline, and it was around several first-round draft picks, potential swaps, and seconds. The Warriors decided not to go down that route, and so that’s on them.”

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A few weeks ago, even the Philadelphia 76ers were nowhere near a potential destination for LeBron James. But the Jaylen Brown trade was the first domino, which eventually meant that Bron gave up on the Warriors. In 24 days, the Sixers got Jaylen Brown and LeBron James and have certainly become favorites to capture the title because of the acquisitions they’ve made.

It’s not just a situation with Brown; Charania also revealed that trading for AD also required a plethora of picks, which the Warriors considered “steep”. So, once again, there is no viable partner for Stephen Curry to share the load. At one point, it seemed they would get the LeBron James trade done, but they couldn’t.

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“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said Saturday about the Warriors failing in their pursuit of LeBron, to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

Now, Curry’s disappointment is clear, and the front office will have to take steps to keep their franchise cornerstone happy. Since he will be a free agent next year, the pressure is on the Warriors. Analysts have indicated that trading Curry is a possibility.

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“Curry is still one of the best players in the world,” Kevin O’Connor said. “To not make an effort to win another title with him is truly a joke. And if you’re not gonna do that, then you have to trade him.”

Even analyst Jason McIntyre lashed out at the front office. “Curry should run out of Golden State. This is no way to end things.”

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Stephen Curry will become eligible to sign a new two-year extension of $136.7 million with the Warriors on August 29. But if he chooses not to sign it immediately, he creates uncertainty for the Warriors.

While fans are panicking about a potential exit, Brian Windhorst stated that there is still a possibility that Golden State could be a contender.

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“I’m not sure if they’re going to extend Brandon Podziemski or not, but they are in position to clear $130 to $140 million in cap space if they want — if Steph agrees.”

That financial leverage and the draft stocks can be used to build a roster. Now, the signings may not be on the level of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. But it would make them much better off than their current situation.