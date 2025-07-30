Stephen Curry Unveils New Venture With $166.4B Company After Ayesha Curry & Gabrielle Union Announcement

In February this year, Stephen Curry had entertainment fans on the edge of their seats. He introduced ‘Goat’, an animated movie around the life of Will, a basketball star voiced by Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin. The story is much of an extension for Curry, who has also lent his voice to the action drama he will be producing. The wait isn’t long either. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 13, 2026. Until then, the Baby-Faced Assassin gave another sneak peek to the fans.

Taking to X, the movie’s page officially released a new trailer. It uncovers all that there is about the movie. Will, a literal goat obsessed with one dream – playing Roarball. But the journey is precarious. He enters the land of ‘bigs’, a sport dominated by the most vicious animals. The trailer provides an inside look at how Will’s rivals underestimated him because he is too small.

“Smalls can’t ball,” they said. Well, one doesn’t have to look further than the producer to know they can.

Stephen Curry is also part of the movie. Ironically, he will be voicing arguably the tallest character in the movie. The four-time NBA champion takes on the role of Lenny Williamson, a giraffe. Additionally, the cast also includes Ayesha Curry alongside some celebrated names such as Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Kroll, and others.

As the producer of this film, Stephen Curry is thrilled to share the project. His first recording experience didn’t disappoint. Moreover, he is also excited about the graphical depiction of the all-animal world. Coming from the hands that created Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, a movie that won an Oscar for its breathtaking animations, assures ‘GOAT’ won’t disappoint.

Curry stresses the movie is “entertaining and meant to be seen on the big screen,”. But there’s also an underlying message to inspire. “You’re never too small to dream big,” and who better to look at than Stephen Curry?

GOAT: a lens into Stephen Curry’s rise

Having seen the impressive trailer, it sparks an eagerness to know how Will cracks through the tyranny of a sport domineered by athletic freaks and giants. But it’s also a familiar tale that has now grasped the basketball world. Curry isn’t just producing the movie. He sees a lot of similarities between himself and Will.

“I relate to the entire story of GOAT because a lot of my journey resembles Will’s journey. Being overlooked — underrated, if you will. Just looking for an opportunity but finding your self-confidence through it all and what makes you unique, and understanding that that’s good enough,” he told People about the movie.

In Stephen Curry’s case, he lived the tale in real life. He barely had any college offers, and even after a stunning season with Davidson, he wasn’t highly regarded. It wasn’t easy to look past the rejections. But the Chef never stopped believing. Now, although among the smaller players in the NBA, he is one of the pioneers of the sport. Revered for his shooting prowess and creativity, Curry was once Will. And this film unpacks several stories that he feels the audience can relate to.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a basketball film without some of Curry’s ideologies painted in the film. That starts with having a supportive set of teammates around him. The GOAT also delves into their impact. “Obviously, it’s about the power of a team too. No matter what walk of life, you can’t do anything great without the people around you. So it’s kind of cool to bring some of those storylines into GOAT and know how relatable it is, not just to my story but to everybody’s,” he added.

