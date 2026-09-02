Stephen Curry Urged to Demand More Money From Warriors to Chase Rare NBA Milestone Amid Extension Talks

Stephen Curry has reached the point of his career where even a massive payday may not be the most important prize. With another extension looming, the Warriors superstar faces a decision between taking the money he has earned and preserving the flexibility needed to chase another ring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If Curry still wants a fifth ring before his career ends, Jeff Teague believes he may need to demand something very different from Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Greatest Warrior of all time. He is a franchise leader and sh**,” said Teague, addressing Curry on the Club 520 podcast. Reflecting on the extension situation, he discussed what could motivate the 38-year-old. His larger points centered on Curry’s remaining ambitions.

“At 38, I’ve done won 4 championships. I got like three or four years left. I’ve done enough, bro,” Teague said. “Maybe if he wants to win 5 to be up there with Kobe or Magic. Compete with Magic with the 5 if that’s what he’s on, he needs to say that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Teague then delivered the part that makes Stephen Curry’s contract decision particularly complicated.

“You deserve more money than Golden State probably can give you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, Curry has earned the right to maximize his final contracts, but doing so could make it harder for the Warriors to give him the supporting cast required for another title run.

He has four championships, has defined what it means to be a Warrior, and at 38, he remains the unquestioned centerpiece of the franchise. But for Stephen Curry, four rings may never feel like enough. He has said plainly that a fifth championship is “the only thing” he is still playing for.



That kind of motivation matters, because the history books treat five rings as a different tier altogether. Only 26 players in NBA history have won at least five titles, and reaching that mark would place Curry in the same breath as Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The math on time, though, is not in his favor. The Warriors finished 37-45 last season and missed the playoffs, and Curry himself was limited to just 41 games due to injury.



That is the uncomfortable backdrop to what is otherwise a straightforward business decision. Curry can sign a two-year extension worth up to $136.7 million, and the Warriors have made clear they will give their star whatever he wants. The loyalty runs both ways and nobody in the building is going to tell the greatest player in franchise history to take less than he deserves.

The Warriors, however, have not won since 2022, and Curry’s remaining window is shrinking. If he genuinely has three or four seasons left, the Warriors cannot spend those years slowly rebuilding while waiting for young pieces to develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why the reported $136.7 million max extension creates such an intriguing crossroads. The deal would keep Stephen Curry as the NBA’s highest-paid player while rewarding him for everything he has accomplished. But a massive commitment also leaves the front office with less financial room to pursue proven talent under the NBA’s restrictive salary-cap rules.

The baby-faced assassin has already made his preference about his future clear. He told NBC Sports, “There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career,” putting an end to the trade speculations.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his decision to delay the extension gives him massive leverage. It allows him to see whether the organisation can build a roster capable of competing around him.

With Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis yet to play in tandem, the analysts have some work to do. Waiting until the season ends could therefore allow both sides to determine whether this version of the Dubs is good enough.

There is also a recent example of a superstar choosing flexibility over maximum earnings. Before his move to the Sixers, LeBron James was expected to make more than $52.5 million. But instead took a 92% pay cut, signing a veteran minimum worth $3.8 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

That sacrifice created additional room for his new team to build around him.

Stephen Curry does not need to make the same choice. After all, Teague’s point cuts both ways. The Warriors may not be able to pay Curry what he is truly worth. And it cannot simultaneously surround him with enough elite talent.

For now, the decision remains unresolved, and perhaps that is the point. Curry does not need to rush. The coming season figures to tell him everything he needs to know about whether this group can genuinely contend, and that answer will likely shape what he does next. A deep playoff run changes the conversation entirely. Another early exit, or another injury-shortened campaign, changes it in the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

What it ultimately comes down to is a choice that very few players in NBA history have ever had to make in quite this way. Secure the bag and play out his final years as the highest-paid player in the league, with no guarantees about what surrounds him. Or take less, give the front office room to build something real, and bet on one last genuine run at a title. Neither option is wrong. Both carry risk.