Stephen Curry Walks Out of Media Day After Hearing Low Expectations for Warriors

Stephen Curry’s Media Day appearance took an unexpected turn when the four-time NBA champion was reminded that the Golden State Warriors are not widely expected to make the playoffs this season. Curry’s reaction to the changing expectations quickly became one of the most notable moments from Monday’s session at Chase Center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A reporter was discussing Steve Kerr’s comments about the Warriors embracing the lack of outside expectations when Curry reflected on how far the team’s expectations had shifted. “That’s how bad, to make the playoffs, we went from championship to…” Curry said before trailing off. He then delivered his blunt reaction to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment can be seen in the video of Curry’s Media Day reaction, which showed him walking away from the podium after saying, “Damn! Damn!” Curry then clarified that his reaction was not directed at the reporter, saying, “Sorry, that wasn’t to you, that was to the situation.”

Why the Warriors Are Facing Lower Expectations

The skepticism surrounding Golden State comes after a difficult 2025-26 season. The Warriors finished 10th in the Western Conference at 37-45 and entered the Play-In Tournament. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State’s season ended with a 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry’s availability was also a major factor. The 38-year-old played just 43 games last season after dealing with a right knee injury that kept him out for more than two months. Despite the limited availability, he averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State now enters training camp with another health question. Kristaps Porzingis, whom the Warriors re-signed to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason, is out indefinitely because of a health issue and will not travel with the team to Hawaii for training camp. General manager Mike Dunleavy said the team is not currently ruling Porzingis out for the start of the season.

The Warriors did make several moves around Curry during the offseason. Along with bringing back Porzingis, Golden State re-signed Draymond Green, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II while adding Georges Niang and Brandon Williams. The franchise also retained head coach Steve Kerr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry himself made his commitment to the organization clear before Media Day. He agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension that will keep him with Golden State through the 2028-29 season. The extension came after Curry repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with the Warriors while the team continued to build around him.

That commitment makes the changing expectations around Golden State particularly notable. Curry is entering his 18th NBA season and remains the centerpiece of the franchise, but the team is coming off a season in which injuries limited its core and ultimately kept it out of the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a clear difference between the Warriors’ recent expectations and where they currently stand. Golden State has spent much of Curry’s career being measured against title-contender standards. Now, before the 2026-27 season has even begun, the conversation has shifted toward whether the team can get back into the postseason picture.

Curry’s Media Day reaction captured that change in expectations without requiring a lengthy explanation. Hearing that making the playoffs is already being treated as a question mark was enough to draw a blunt “Damn!” before he walked away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors now head into training camp with Curry committed to the franchise, several veteran pieces returning and health remaining an important part of the equation. Whether Golden State can change the conversation will be determined once the season begins, but Curry made clear how differently the team’s current expectations sound compared with the standard it has carried for much of his career.