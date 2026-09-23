Stephen Curry Wants “No Drama” With Warriors as $136 Million Decision Looms

After missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three years, Stephen Curry has his priorities straight with a massive contract extension question looming over his head. In his interview with ESPN this week, he came out to talk about how training camp is all that matters right now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t want there to be any drama,” Curry told ESPN on Wednesday. “No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Next week, on September 29, the Golden State Warriors will begin their training camp on the BYU-Hawaii campus located in Laie. Before their preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers rolls around on October 4, the training camp should conclude just about a day earlier. Still, the elephant in the room remains Curry’s contract.

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center on April 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Warriors’ point guard will be eligible for an extension worth $136.6 million and is also expected to sign. Having said that, he hasn’t signed yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Warriors will begin extension discussions with Stephen Curry once he becomes eligible next month,” wrote journalist Evan Sidery on X. “Golden State will offer Curry a two-year, $136.6 million max extension on August 29. All indications are that Curry will sign, which would take him through his age-40 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Curry, though, the only thing on his mind is winning. His comments on ESPN are also rooted in the team’s performances over the last few years.

In fact, the last time the Warriors won the NBA Championship was in a very special year for Curry. In the preseason of that year, around August 2021, he’d agreed to a record $215.4 million extension, making him the only player in NBA history to sign two extensions over $200 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the extension kicked in, the Warriors looked like a different team as well. Ultimately, that year, they prevailed over the Celtics 4-2 to take the Championship.

Surely, the fans would want this extension to have a similar effect on the team as well. Adding to that, Curry’s recent comments could also point toward a discount on his new contract, and he’s reportedly desperate to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Stephen Curry sign a discounted contract?

As things stand, Curry’s contract expires in the 2027 offseason, when the Warriors are projected to have around $100 million in cap space. This would mean that a cheaper contract from Curry could allow the team to build a special squad around him for a championship push.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re in a very interesting situation,” Curry told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “With all the different salary cap conditions, whether I sign for a max or less or whatever it is, I want to be on a competitive team. I want to have an opportunity to have some flexibility because we haven’t had that in years past or in the recent past.”

Amid contract talks about his future, Bleacher Report writer Andrew Peters noted that Curry has hinted that he’s willing to take a discount in order to help the team’s front office in the coming years.

It is clear in Curry’s comments that the star is prioritizing his squad over his personal ambitions. Should he sign an extension beyond next year, it could even take him past the age of 40, and he could still be playing in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his age, Curry has impressive statistics to back it up.

In the last three years, he’s averaged over 25 points per game. In addition to that, he’s also averaged 5+ assists and 4+ rebounds per game. These stats show just why he’s been the highest-earning NBA player in the league for over a decade.

For now, though, all eyes will be on training camp, where the 11th overall draft pick Yaxel Lendeborg and free agents like Georges Niang and Brandon Williams will join soon, showing what this year’s roster is capable of.