Stephen Curry & Warriors Get Bad News as Orthopedic Surgeon Flags Glaring Problem in NBA’s 2026–27 Schedule

The official 2026–27 NBA regular season schedule was supposed to offer Golden State Warriors fans a clear roadmap toward another potential playoff run. Instead, the calendar setup has raised intense concern. As if Dub fans weren’t anxious enough with how the past season went, prominent sports medical professionals have warned about the toll the Warriors’ schedule could take.

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It comes from renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nirav Pandya, who previously explained the timeline of Stephen Curry’s runner’s knee. This time, he sounded the alarm about the physical toll the newly constructed schedule will exact on an aging Warriors roster led by the 38-year-old franchise icon and a team recovering from multiple injuries.

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Local sports analyst Bonta Hill, reviewing the league’s released schedule, highlighted several grueling road trips and back-to-backs. Among the key notes: the Warriors face 15 back-to-back sets and 28 nationally televised games. Additionally, four of their first five games are away from Chase Center, while seven of their final nine regular-season games will take place on the road.

Though a brief reprieve exists between Christmas and January 13, where the Warriors play nine out of 10 at home, the team also faces the Phoenix Suns on the back end of three separate back-to-back sets, all on the road.

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Dr. Pandya, an Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at UCSF and a leading voice on athletic injury analysis, reacted directly to Hill’s breakdown by subtly calling out the NBA for ignoring his warning on the heightened physical risk from such a schedule.

“After my Achilles paper, I am not sure the NBA really cares about my thoughts on injury risk analysis, but this is a huge set up for poor performance and soft tissue injury for an older team,” Dr. Pandya cautioned on X. “Nearly 20% of the schedule is back to backs!”

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Golden State enters the 2026–27 campaign as one of the oldest rosters in the Western Conference. Following a 2025–26 season where Stephen Curry was limited to just 43 games while managing recurring knee and soft tissue ailments. He missed over 20 games from January 31 till the play-ins due to runner’s knee.

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Unlike the NBA, fans are taking Dr. Pandya seriously. They’re outraged by the heavy density of back-to-backs, particularly for Steve Kerr’s rotation after serious injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

The medical red flags raised by Dr. Pandya carry immense weight given the Warriors’ recent health history. During the previous 2025–26 campaign, Curry was not the only one battling persistent quad contusions and knee inflammation.

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Fans are still scared watching the harrowing ways Butler and Moody got injured. Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Draymond Green also have unpredictable availability.

The concentration of 15 back-to-backs accounts for nearly a fifth of the entire 82-game slate, drastically limiting recovery windows between high-intensity games.

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With key late-season road matchups, the Warriors’ medical staff will face an uphill battle in executing load management while attempting to secure playoff positioning in a ruthless Western Conference.