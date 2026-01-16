Stephen Curry, Warriors Locker Room Make Stance Clear on “Distractions” From Jonathan Kuminga Trade

It appears that everyone in the Warriors organization is going to operate like Jonathan Kuminga didn’t just demand an out. Barely a day after he listed himself on the trade market, everyone from the front office, to the coaching staff, to even teammates have dismissed the possibility of JK’s trade. The general observer is getting frustrated with the Dubs wasting Stephen Curry’s window by inflating the Kuminga situation. But what does Stephen Curry think?

The Golden State Warriors are on a good run, they just beat the Knicks 126-113 on Jimmy Butler’s 32-point stunner, and Curry had an impressive 27 points. He wasn’t going to let the negativity dampen his mood.

He dismissed the idea that the Kuminga situation is hampering the team. “It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation, but our job is to just keep playing, keep winning. It’ll resolve itself one way or the other.”

Curry is not feeling the same urgency everyone on the outside is feeling. One of the biggest critiques from analysts and former NBA vets is that the Warriors are wasting the Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler’s primes by dragging their feet on Kuminga. Yet all three of them have contradicted that opinion.

When pressed on what makes him so confident that a formal trade demand from the former lottery pick wouldn’t hurt the team’s chemistry, Curry touted his and his teammates’ vast experience with the NBA business. “You’ve been around for the last three, four years. We’ve done it this whole time. So, very, very well trained in this area to just play basketball.”

Curry and the team can tune it out. But not Dub Nation. They’d prefer if the Kuminga saga ended already.

Jonathan Kuminga’s absence casts a shadow on Steph Curry’s win

Jimmy Butler, who was in an identical situation a year ago, said, “I want JK to be happy. At the end of the day, that’s what I want. Whatever brings him his joy and his happiness. That’s what I want from my brotha. Not my friend, that’s my brotha like my brotha though.”

He might be the only one who is slightly acknowledging that JK wants to leave. Because all the forces in the Bay are directed to downplaying this situation.

The morning of the game, Jonathan Kuminga demanded the trade. He actually came to work, he had a chat with Steve Kerr which the coach confirmed, but refused to say about what. He did deny that their relationship is fractured.

“Our relationship is fine,” the Warriors coach said. He further claimed that after the deadline, “I will keep coaching him, he’s part of the team, and he’ll be here, and it is what it is.”

At the same time, reports surfaced that the Warriors’ front office was not fully ready to trade JK. Yet there’s no indication of him getting any minutes. Kuminga has been a healthy scratch for 13 consecutive games by Kerr’s decision.

Interestingly enough, Stephen Curry said he hadn’t spoken to the 23-year-old in the last couple of days though he was around the team today. So his confidence is also not very assuring.

Former Warriors player, Gilbert Arenas, said it best. “ The more you handicap everyone else the harder it becomes for Steph.” So fans hope that this drama doesn’t drag beyond the trade deadline.