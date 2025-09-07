brand-logo
Stephen Curry & Wife Ayesha End Long Distance at US Open Finals After Paris Trip

ByVed Vaze

Sep 7, 2025 | 3:15 PM EDT

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha reunited in New York at the US Open Finals on September 7, 2025, ending a brief period of long-distance separation. Their appearance marked one of their first public outings together since Ayesha’s Paris trip earlier that month. Ayesha had traveled to Paris in September for personal reasons, following her August 2024 trip to support Stephen at the Olympics, where he won gold with Team USA. During her recent trip, Stephen shared affectionate messages and video calls, calling her “My Parisian Bombshell!!!” The US Open reunion highlighted their close bond, much appreciated by fans and fellow celebrities alike.

(This is a building story…)

