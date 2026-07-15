Stephen Curry & Wife Ayesha Receive One of Sports’ Highest Humanitarian Honors: “Something Bigger Than Myself”

When Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019, they said their mission was to create “ongoing tangible change” for underserved children in Oakland. The Warriors superstar and his wife have now been recognized with one of sports’ most prestigious humanitarian honors, as Curry accepted the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award on Tuesday.

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Speaking after receiving the award, Curry said: “Inspired us both is his courage, his willingness to use his voice, his presence, his platform to stand for something bigger than himself. He was so consistent with that. And so to receive an award connected to his legacy is truly humbling. But I’m standing here knowing that this recognition is nothing really to do with me.”

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“It’s about what happens when a community of people shows up for its kids. And seven years ago, my beautiful wife, Ayesha and I, we started our foundation Eat, Learn, Play with one simple belief that every kid deserves more. More opportunities, more support, more chances to reach their full potential.”

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry were honored at ESPN’s 2026 Sports Humanitarian Awards. The award recognizes athletes who create measurable, lasting impact in their communities while copying Muhammad Ali’s values of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect. Curry beat fellow finalists Damar Hamlin and Adam Thielen. Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s widow, presented him with the award.

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When announcing the finalists, ESPN’s VP of Corporate Citizenship, Kevin Martinez, explained why Curry and the other nominees were selected. “For over a decade, the Sports Humanitarian Awards have been a key pillar of ESPN’s commitment to the teams and people who use the power of sports to drive meaningful changes in the world.

“We are eager to celebrate our peers who leverage the power of sports to highlight the importance of advocacy, education, and giving back to their communities,” he added.

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The foundation has become one of the Bay Area’s largest youth-focused charities, concentrating on fighting childhood hunger, improving literacy and creating safe places for children to play. According to ESPN and the foundation, its impact now includes 35 million nutritious meals served to children and families facing food insecurity and more than $20 million invested in literacy initiatives throughout Oakland public schools.

When they launched the foundation in 2019, the Currys explained that they wanted to create lasting change instead of isolated charitable events. Stephen Curry said that they “want to create ongoing tangible change for the kids and families of Oakland.” His wife, Ayesha, added that “every child deserves the chance to dream big” and they’re “committed to helping make those dreams possible.”

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Those principles continue to define Eat. Learn. Play.’s work today, making it one of the most respected nonprofits founded by an athlete.