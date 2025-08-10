Stephen Curry Writes Emotional Team USA Message After Long Suspected Olympics Reality Gets Confirmed

Steph Curry racks up jaw-dropping shots by the hundreds, but there’s one that stands apart from them all. Curry had a “Golden Dagger” in his armor at the 2024 Olympics. That dagger was that eighth and final three-pointer in the Olympic gold medal game, which sealed Team USA’s 98-87 win and locked in a fifth straight Olympic title.

However, Curry was not in his best form for that tournament. Like Derrick White said, “In the beginning [of the Olympic tournament], Steph wasn’t himself. We were waiting for that Steph game to happen, and it happened in that Serbia game, and he carried it over to the gold medal game.”

Curry has recently reminisced about that fabled Olympics run on its first anniversary, which concluded with him delivering one of the most memorable performances of his lifetime. The sharpshooter posted on his Instagram a carousel of photos from that run while captioning it as, “A year ago, today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever.”

