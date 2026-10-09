Stephen Curry Yet to React as Mother Sonya Curry Remarries at 60

Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, has married again at the age of 60, five years after her divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry. What stands out is the privacy around the ceremony and the wedding itself.

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Sonya Curry took to Instagram on October 9, 2026, to post pictures from her wedding. It appeared to be a lavish wedding at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort. More surprisingly, a wedding of such a scale was arranged in only nine weeks.

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While the news sounds as joyful as any, Stephen Curry has not made a comment about her mother’s marriage. Furthermore, the images on Instagram do not feature the NBA player in the audience. Therefore, it’s difficult to tell whether he was present or not.

Furthermore, Sonya Curry has disabled all comments on her wedding post. The identity of her husband also remains unknown, but her caption explains that they met approximately a year ago.

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“As I reflect on the past 7 years, I realize I have experienced every season mentioned in Ecclesiastes 3, particularity vs 4!” Curry wrote in the caption of her post.

“A year ago my mom passed unexpectedly, while simultaneously the most amazing man came into my life! & months late, I was blessed with becoming his wife!”

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Sonya and Dell Curry finalized their divorce in 2021 after 33 years of marriage. The separation was somewhat messy with cheating allegations rising from both parties. During their time together, the pair had also become parents to Stephen, Seth, and Sydel Curry.

In fact, the two got married back in 1988, which was when Stephen Curry was born. He is the oldest of the three, with the couple welcoming Seth Curry in 1990 and Sydel Curry in 1994.

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No members of the Curry family have publicly reacted to Sonya Curry remarrying.

Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors in San Francisco SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 5: Stephen Curry of Warriors is seen during NBA game 39 between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at Chase Center on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California, United States. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu California United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxTayfunxCoskunx

Six months after Stephen Curry’s parents divorced each other in 2021, he finally spoke about it. He expressed that he could have had an angry approach to the situation but acknowledged that it should be different.

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“I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up.’ I could have that approach,” he told The Ringer in a conversation. “But it’s going to be an acknowledgment of both of y’all in terms of how y’all raised me. The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

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After the split, both his parents were present for his game in December 2021, when Curry became an all-time leading 3-point scorer. However, the two sat separately, and the player celebrated with them individually.

He gave them the space and acknowledgement they deserved after the messy split in August 2021. Stephen Curry has been close to his parents who have both played pivotal roles in his life and career.

His father, Dell Curry, played 16 NBA seasons. Stephen Curry grew up watching his father and learning from him. He harbored respect and admiration for him, and it helped him grow as a player.

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He has also often shown love to his mother, Sonya Curry, who raised him and his siblings with love, discipline, and faith. She has often been seen attending games to cheer for the NBA star.

Now, Sonya Curry has started a new and beautiful chapter in her life. She called her marriage a blessing from god who has answered all her prayers and seen all her tears.