Stephen Curry’s 6-Word Reaction to Dad Dell Curry’s Historic Hornets Announcement

Finally the Curry name with #30 is going in the rafters. Too early for Steph and his siblings. But they’re ecstatic nonetheless. Because it’s their dad who is getting this lifetime honor. The Charlotte Hornets are retiring a jersey for the second time in franchise history. And it’s none other than former guard and current broadcaster, Dell Curry. The ceremony is going to take place on March 19, 2026, during the Hornets-Magic game. The Warriors will be off that day, so hopefully it’s a family reunion too.

Steph Curry reshared the NBA clip on his Instagram Stories, highlighting the moment the Charlotte Hornets made the announcement official in the arena. He added a comment of his own, “The originator in the rafters forever!!!”

Stephen Curry put the family on the map but Dell indeed is the originator of the Curry family legacy and why Steph wears #30. But he’s literally the originator of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Utah Jazz picked him in 1986 but he was left unprotected for a couple of years. The Charlotte Hornets were the brand new expansion team in 1988 who selected their first ever player, Wardell Stephen Curry Sr. that year. He remained with the franchise till 1998.

Dell raised his kids in Charlotte while playing for the Hornets. His kids have their own emotional connections to the Hornets franchise. Seth last played here before signing with the Golden State Warriors this season. So it meant a lot to them when the Hornets made the announcement.

Stephen Curry joined Hornets to surprise his dad

The Hornets pulled a classic surprise, lured Dell Curry into a sit-down interview, and told him that they’re retiring. The first Hornets player didn’t think he was ever going to get a jersey retirement. He was happy to be wrong about that.

“I never imagined it would happen,” the 61-year-old Curry patriarch said. “It means so much to me. I do it because it’s what I love to do. The game gave me so much, the fans gave me so much and I want to stay involved just to give back what I can and make this organization what it should be and give the fans, the team and the broadcast and the show that it’s fun, we’re having a great time, and come celebrate, come support. … Man, it would be an injustice to try to put into words what this means.”

At the time of the interview, he was joined by Hornets staff and even a former teammate, Muggsy Bogues. But they had to FaceTime Steph to get his real-time reaction.

“Pops, I just want to say congratulations on an honor that is beyond well-deserved. That number 30 going in the rafters—that means something to our entire family, to the city, and I know to the organization,” Steph said. “You are immortal in Hornets history and legacy, and I couldn’t be more proud to carry that 30 tradition myself, man. Congratulations, love you! It’s going in the rafters—the originator!”

Steph is obviously happy for his dad. But it means a little something more for Seth, who played a season in Charlotte while wearing #30 for the 2024-25 season.

“The jersey going up in the rafters forever in Charlotte… it’s a big deal. I’m happy for you and even more proud that I was the last one to be able to wear that Curry #30 on my back,” Seth said in an official statement.

His daughter, Sydell also phoned in to give her congratulations. “It is much deserved. You’ve done so much for the city of Charlotte and the Hornets, so it’s going to be great, and we can’t wait to be there for you to celebrate.”