Stephon Castle Reacts as Chris Paul Says Goodbye to Victor Wembanyama & Co in Emotional Note

When Chris Paul posts a goodbye message, you better believe it comes with class, a little heart, and a whole lot of memories. The 12-time All-Star didn’t just pack his bags and leave San Antonio — he gifted fans a signature CP3 Instagram carousel, complete with heartfelt thanks.

“Grateful for the journey 🙏🏾 Thank you to the San Antonio @spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans… Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0 🤍🖤,” Chris Paul wrote.

And right there in the comments? None other than Stephon Castle sliding in with a simple “uncccc❤️.” If that doesn’t scream respect, nothing does. Castle didn’t just learn pick-and-rolls from Chris Paul — he got a full crash course in how to be an NBA pro from the master himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Because even though Chris Paul spent just one season with the Spurs, his impact felt like he’d been there since David Robinson was running the show. He played all 82 games, averaged a steady 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and—true to CP3 form—never missed a beat on defense with 1.3 steals per game.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) Expand Post

Let’s be honest—mentoring is cool. But mentoring a future star like Stephon Castle? That’s the stuff NBA legends get remembered for. Chris Paul wasn’t just dropping dimes on the court; he was dishing out life lessons off it.

He taught Castle how to handle routines, film sessions, and even gave him “summer homework” — yes, like a basketball professor with tenure. Castle called it an “honor” to learn from Chris Paul, saying the veteran had “seen every part of the game.” In return, Chris Paul called Castle a “freak of nature” and praised his two-way skills.

And clearly, that mentorship paid off. Castle finished the season averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds — numbers that took a post-All-Star break leap like your favorite stock right before a market crash (but in a good way).

Why the Spurs fell for Chris Paul – And why they had to let go

Of course, it was only a matter of time before the Spurs’ youth movement pushed Chris Paul out of the starting five. They’ve got Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper now — a trio that screams “future highlight reel.”

But even as Chris Paul leaves, his fingerprints are all over this Spurs rebuild. From veteran leadership to his locker-room antics (including the infamous ice-water celebration), the man turned a young squad into a family. Let’s not forget that mural in San Antonio, the All-Star Skills Challenge cameo, or the time he coached from the sidelines like Popovich Jr.

With his Spurs chapter closing, Chris Paul chose to return home to the Los Angeles Clippers — because, as he put it, “These years you do not get back with your kids, with your family.” After two decades in the NBA, staying close to home trumped all other suitors, including Milwaukee, Dallas, and yes, even a curious Phoenix Suns.

Funny enough, both the Clippers and Suns traded Chris Paul once before. Now, he’s back in LA, ready to play the role of the ultimate floor general off the bench. Clippers President Lawrence Frank said, “He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role Lue asks him to play.”

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

But here’s where it gets spicy — Chris Paul’s arrival could sideline guys like Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who helped LA win 50 games last season. Media veteran Rob Mahoney even warned that the Clippers might be trading their elite defense for CP3’s orchestration. It’s like swapping your Swiss Army knife for a fountain pen — sharp, but only in certain situations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

History says Chris Paul makes every team better. He turned the Suns into Western Conference champs in year one and lifted the Spurs from a 22-win disaster to a respectable 34 wins last season. But does that magic come at a price? With Beal and CP3 taking big roles, some fear the Clippers’ defensive identity might be slipping through their fingers.

Still, this could be Chris Paul’s last dance. He’s hinted at retirement after this season, which means it’s now or never for that elusive championship.

Whether it’s as a starter, reserve, mentor, or meme-worthy locker room legend, Chris Paul isn’t fading quietly into the sunset. Like a true uncle at the family barbecue, he’ll stay until the last story’s been told — and the last assist dished.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So yes, the Clippers get one more run with their floor general, the Spurs say goodbye to their wise mentor, and Chris Paul? He gets to remind us all why every team he’s on is better for it.