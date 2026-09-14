Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Punishment Over Kawhi Leonard Scandal As He Makes Promise to Clippers Fans

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has decided to comply with the NBA’s historic penalties stemming from the league’s salary-cap circumvention investigation involving Kawhi Leonard. Over a week after an open letter to Commissioner Adam Silver, he is dropping all plans to pursue legal action against the league. After reports suggested the franchise was considering a lawsuit or seeking a restraining order to challenge the penalties, Ballmer released a statement saying the Clippers would comply with the league’s sanctions, had already paid the $30 million fine, and would move forward.

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Breaking his silence on the decision, Ballmer took full ownership as principal owner while directly addressing the Clippers fanbase in a message of accountability and reassurance, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

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“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner. We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract. The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”

The NBA hit the Clippers with unprecedented penalties, stripping the franchise of five consecutive first-round draft picks from 2029 to 2033, fining the team $30 million, and issuing a one-year suspension to Ballmer. Additionally, Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker was suspended without pay for one year, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was suspended without pay for six months.

As Ballmer and team continue to dispute the findings, this isn’t the end of their troubles, even as they pay the fines and choose to move forward. Kawhi Leonard’s pending trade to Toronto also remains on hold as the Clippers reorganize their front office following the league-imposed suspensions.

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The legal troubles are far from over, too. According to a report from The New York Times, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has opened an early-stage criminal investigation into the Clippers’ dealings involving Leonard. Prosecutors have reportedly issued at least one subpoena.

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The federal inquiry adds to an already complex web of legal challenges facing the organization. Investigative reporter Pablo Torre has also highlighted a separate civil lawsuit in which 11 former Aspiration investors are suing Ballmer and other defendants over alleged fraud tied to the company’s dealings and the Leonard controversy.

Furthermore, the SEC has sought information from Daktronics concerning the company and Leonard, while the SEC previously brought an enforcement action against Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg over alleged financial fraud. Both Aspiration and Daktronics were among the four companies identified in the NBA’s investigation. Torre has suggested that the ongoing civil and federal investigations may help explain why Ballmer continues to dispute Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz’s findings even as he accepts the NBA’s penalties.

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Although Ballmer’s concession prevents a prolonged courtroom clash with the NBA Board of Governors, the looming Department of Justice inquiry means the franchise must navigate severe long-term ramifications both on and off the court.