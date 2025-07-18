Steve Ballmer Gets Bradley Beal Reality Check as Clippers Urged to Give Up on Kawhi Leonard Era

Have you ever seen a mirage wearing sneakers and a warm-up jacket? That’s the Los Angeles Clippers. For decades, they’ve been chasing rings like they’re on an invisible treadmill—always running, never arriving. The trophy case? More like a memory vault with nothing to remember. But now Bradley Beal walks in, bringing buckets and buzz. The question is louder than ever. Hope? Or is this just another LA illusion with better lighting?

James Harden is 35. Kawhi Leonard follows at 34. Bradley Beal slides in at 32. Ivica Zubac is 28, and John Collins brings the spring at 27. Put that all in one blender and the average age sips out at approximately 31. That’s a starting five with mileage. Well, right now it’s hard to say if it’s mileage or forced efforts.

Meanwhile, Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio has cautioned the Clippers’ boss, Steve Ballmer, about the latest ex-Suns recruit. Yes, Beal. At the same time, the host did not mince words to slam the franchise with a harsh reality check. “A move you would think today meant this was the NBA championship—that the Clippers are going to win it all because they’re getting Bradley Beal. Like, wow,” he said with sarcasm and surprise. “Okay, I understand we’re in the ‘hey, we’re waiting for LeBron James to get traded,’ we’re waiting to see if other trades can happen. But let’s understand: Bradley Beal has never been the missing piece. At least Kevin Durant has been the missing piece once in his career.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If this wasn’t brutal enough, here’s what he continued to say on the Jason Smith Show: “First of all, if the guy was a missing piece, a guy signs for more than two years, $11 million. But let’s just take the salary thing and throw it out the window. Bradley Beal has never done anything in his career. He’s put up some numbers.” The talk-show host claimed Beal was supposed to be the missing piece for Phoenix, but he failed.

AD

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns handed Beal a ticket out and hit the reset button with zero hesitation. Outside of Devin Booker, they are even unsure who’s suiting up. Booker cashes in while the Suns wrap chaos in cap space and possibly send him out to play one on five. But above all, Smith believes, “Bradley Beal—he’s an okay player. I mean, Bradley Beal is okay. Yes, when you see the headline ‘three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal,’ yeah, that looks great. That looks great. But you can’t—again, I say it all the time—you can’t look at the back of a guy’s basketball card and say, ‘Boy, this guy is fantastic.'”

Here’s Beal’s 2024-25 stats for you: 17.0 ppg, 3.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 49.7 FG%. From a three-time All-Star point guard, such results seem unexpected. Now, on Wednesday, the long-awaited NBA domino finally fell as the 32-year-old went off the Phoenix Suns’ books. “Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers,” per Shams Charania.

Beal had $110,794,880 left over two seasons, but then came the twist. He shaved off $13.9 million, dropping it to $96.9 million. That move flipped the script. Phoenix triggered the stretch provision and spread the damage over five years at $19.4 million annually. Cap chaos dodged, long game activated, applause optional. And now, the veteran guard will wear the Clippers jersey. After missing out on the starting five last season with the Suns, thanks to Coach Bud’s decision, Beal is ready for a fresh start.

But there’s a problem. And it lies in the mentality of the Los Angeles Clippers. No, don’t get it wrong here, they’re fine as a team. Promising core with championship-winning experience, MVP experience, and whatnot. However, Steve Ballmer & Co.’s reliance on Kawhi Leonard seems like a broken record on loop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amidst their Bradley Beal dreams, the Clippers marinate in a stale Kawhi Leonard era

Since his championship-winning season with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard has been the heart and soul of the Clippers. He has indeed missed a major part of this stint due to injuries and surgeries. However, he sits in the middle of all conversations. Yes, James Harden is there, but the Klaw? He’s the real deal. When he’s healthy, he’s still the unstoppable force on the court. But here’s the problem:

“The Clippers aren’t going over the top. The Clippers—it’s going to be the same. They’ll win 45 to 50 games, and they’ll lose in the first round of the playoffs because they’re built around guys who are 45 years old,” Jason Smith slammed the franchise. “Kawhi Leonard’s been here long enough where I feel like it’s the only team he’s ever played on.” Leonard’s Clippers stint feels so long, fans joke he won titles in ancient history. The Raptors? Must’ve been 2003. The Spurs? Maybe the 90s with Duncan and post-retirement Robinson. It’s sarcasm soaked in frustration, poking fun at how long Kawhi’s been in LA while the championship parade stays missing.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, the Clippers continue their loop of loyal mediocrity. Whether Doc Rivers ran the show or Philip Rivers made a surprise cameo, nothing really changed. They win around 45 games, punch a playoff ticket, and pack early. Season after season, it’s a recycled script with fresh jerseys and the same stale ending.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hope walks in wearing Bradley Beal’s jersey, but history smirks from the rafters. The Clippers have new faces, old patterns, and a playbook full of déjà vu. Kawhi still headlines the saga, while Phoenix pockets the long game. So now, LA holds its breath again—chasing rings, dodging mirrors, and rewriting a script already etched in first-round exits.