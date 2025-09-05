Steve Ballmer Has Everything to Prove Innocence as Clippers Owner Breaks Silence on Controversy

The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves at the center of one of the NBA’s most scrutinized off-court stories in recent memory. A report by podcaster Pablo Torre accused the franchise of salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and a company, Aspiration, in which Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had invested. Questions swirled about whether Leonard’s no-show arrangement violated league rules and whether Ballmer played any part in facilitating it.

In an interview with ESPN today, Ballmer came forward to address the controversy directly, answering questions himself and providing context behind the Clippers’ dealings with Leonard and Aspiration. For the first time, he publicly laid out the timeline and reasoning behind the transactions, aiming to clarify misconceptions about the organization’s compliance with NBA regulations.

Ballmer explained the NBA’s rules and how the Clippers adhered to them: “We, the Clippers, have abided by the salary cap circumvention rules because that’s the right thing to do and we have done that. I happen to think it’s a very important rule in terms of promoting competitiveness and equal playing field across the league. But whether I agreed with it or not, it’s the rule and we’ve absolutely abided by that. There’s obviously writing in the league rule book on this, but I can make it really simple. We cannot pay a player anything beyond what’s in his standard player contract, and we cannot cause anybody else to pay the player what’s beyond their standard contract. And that would include, for example, sponsors, endorsers. That is forbidden. We can’t do that. And we didn’t, certainly in this instance.”

Ballmer further detailed how his involvement with Aspiration was limited and purely investment-driven. He stressed that he owned less than 3% of the company, had no board seat, and had no control over its operations. According to Ballmer, the company approached the Clippers for a sponsorship deal, which aligned with his personal interest in promoting carbon neutrality. “I read their business plan and said, ‘Hey, this makes sense to support them, to support us,’” Ballmer said. “We made an investment in the company. We had no control, and actually, under the salary cap rules, we were fully compliant.”

He also addressed the introduction between Leonard and Aspiration, clarifying that it was conducted within league rules. Ballmer confirmed that this introduction occurred in early November, well after his team had finalized both Leonard’s player contract and the sponsorship deal. “Where could any of this circumvention have happened? It didn’t. It couldn’t have. The introduction got made, and then they were off to the races on their own,” he said.

Ballmer emphasized that the Clippers have maintained transparency throughout this process, cooperating with the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and providing documentation to support their compliance. He highlighted that all steps taken were within legal and league boundaries, aiming to dispel the narrative of wrongdoing.

The Stakes for Ballmer and the Clippers

The scrutiny surrounding this situation is high, given the historical severity of NBA cap circumvention penalties. Shams Charania noted that a similar violation 25 years ago involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joe Smith resulted in the suspension of the owner and GM, a $3.5 million fine, and forfeiture of five first-round draft picks. While the Clippers’ case differs in details, he acknowledged that any proven cap circumvention would be treated seriously.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The public spotlight is equally intense. Fans, analysts, and former players are all weighing in on the details of the arrangement, with debate centered whether Leonard is responsible, and on the business practices of the Clippers. The optics of a no-show endorsement deal can, in this case, hurt the league’s broader image and integrity.

For Ballmer, the next steps are crucial. Beyond providing evidence of compliance, he must also manage public perception and maintain trust with players, sponsors, and league officials. Any misstep could have long-term repercussions on the Clippers’ reputation and operations, underscoring the importance of a thorough, transparent resolution.