Steve Ballmer Reacts to Fan Discontent Around Kawhi Leonard Amid Clippers Controversy

It’s not 2019, yet Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers see themselves drowning in a major controversy. Pablo Torre alleged that Leonard received a $28 million no-show deal from Aspiration, which was allegedly funneled from the investment made by Steve Ballmer. The league was on alert, as they immediately launched an investigation into the situation.

In the wake of all of this, Ballmer appeared on ESPN to explain the Clippers’ side of the story. But there’s been no word or statement from Kawhi Leonard. It’s consistent with the Klaw’s personality, who seldom speaks out. Yet in this case, his silence is only amplifying the growing belief that he and the Clippers did something wrong.

It’s been a recurring notion as the NBA remains on alert about the Clippers initially signing Kawhi Leonard in 2019. But Ballmer feels a lot of these situations arise because Leonard’s held-back nature allows for narratives to be conjured.

“I think because he is you know relatively doesn’t speak much. I think there’s a lot of mystery around Kawhi. That may be why you know fans kind of tell themselves um you know create a narrative if you will. I’ve had a great relationship with Kawhi. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit. We sit down a couple times a year and just kind of talk about how the team’s doing,” he told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

via Imago

Surprisingly, despite outrage, Ballmer hasn’t spoken to Kawhi Leonard. And he doesn’t plan to touch on the topic with him either. “It’s really his business with aspiration. So, you know, I wouldn’t ask about it. No,” he said.

Until the investigation concludes, there is space for the story to be deeper than it is. With the Clippers’ role, Ballmer vehemently denies any involvement. He stresses, they have “done the right thing in all those interactions,”.

Steve Ballmer wants to send a message to the fans

As the situation with the recent findings by Torre continues to develop, there are two sides that will be hurt. Kawhi Leonard, being in the middle, has already invited criticism. However, the Clippers as a franchise are also being tarnished. That’s something Steve Ballmer feels “sad” about. He worked hard to acquire the team.

One of the pillars of his investment in the Clippers was to do justice to the fans. That includes being an organization that stands on integrity. Likewise, with these allegations floating, Ballmer is open to cooperating with the investigation authorities. The purpose of doing so is to send a positive message to the fans.

“We’ve really emphasized doing things the right way. Doing things the right way. whether it’s the way we treat our fans, our players, our staff, the rules, do things the right way. And I want our fans to really understand that they’ve aligned themselves, that they support an organization that does things the right way. I mean, that’s fundamental. We welcome the league investigation. We have nothing to hide,” he said in his interview with Shelburne.

Considering the severity of the allegations, the NBA will likely do a thorough check. That’s exactly what Ballmer wants, as it’s the best way to clear the Clippers’ name. He would have wanted the same had any other owner been accused of the same. So, if it’s a detailed investigation that will prove the Clippers’ innocence, they are willing to be an open book.