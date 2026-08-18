Steve Ballmer’s “Backstage Negotiation” With NBA Questioned in Latest Kawhi Leonard Investigation Drama as Pablo Torre Calls Out

The ongoing saga surrounding the LA Clippers and their alleged salary cap circumvention involving star forward Kawhi Leonard was seemingly over. Until Pablo Torre responded. Following statements from the NBA and the Clippers, the situation escalated into a public battle among the franchise, the NBA, and sports media outlets. The investigative journalist and podcaster brought to light a critical component of the unfolding situation: an alleged behind-the-scenes negotiation between Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the NBA over the team’s potential punishment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a post on his public platforms, Torre focused on the atypical nature of the resolution process. The ESPN report stated that the NBA found no evidence of Ballmer directly funneling money to Leonard through sponsors. Still, Torre highlighted that the subject of an investigation usually does not participate in dictating its outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steve Ballmer’s backstage negotiation for his team’s own punishment is essential to understanding the mess — now spilling out into public view — between the Clippers, ESPN and the NBA,” captioned Pablo in his X post.

“So I’m going to read the headline of the ESPN story that’s made waves today and get to what’s interesting about it. The Headline: ‘Sources: NBA has no evidence Ballmer funneled money to Leonard via sponsors.’ And that’s a big deal, right?” Torre remarked in his video commentary. “The NBA has been investigating this with their outside counsel, Wachtell-Lipton, for 11 months. We’ve done 14 parts of our own series in which we have gotten human sources as well as documentation, like a whistleblower complaint filed in 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Torre drew specific attention to a critical line within the ESPN reporting: “In recent days, both sides have been negotiating a resolution to the investigation.”

“I say this just because this is typically not how investigations work whether in the criminal justice system or in journalism, right?” Torre pointed out. “The subject of the investigation does not get to negotiate with the group that is doing the investigating, what the outcome is, and what really happened here. But in this case, Steve Ballmer, the richest owner in American sports has been negotiating a resolution to the investigation behind the scenes, according now to ESPN.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11-month investigation led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was originally sparked by Torre’s reporting on Kawhi Leonard’s $28 million endorsement deal with the bankrupt green-banking firm Aspiration. The scope expanded to examine relationships with Intuit Dome’s contractors, such as Daktronics and Boingo Wireless.

Shortly after the reporting emerged, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass pushed back on the narrative, issuing a statement that noted:

ADVERTISEMENT

“ESPN’s article regarding the LA Clippers investigation – for which the NBA declined to cooperate – contains numerous and significant inaccuracies. The results in this matter will be made clear once the investigation is concluded.”

The Clippers also released a statement defending their actions, clarifying that facilitating introductions between players and corporate partners is standard league procedure.



The team maintained that they did not negotiate or dictate terms of endorsement contracts, stating that an endorsement relationship between a player and a team sponsor does not constitute salary cap circumvention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torre added, “But what we’re seeing actually is that a backstage negotiation is spilling out into the public, and maybe the public should know a bit more.”

Meanwhile, discussions between Clippers legal representation and NBA general counsel Rick Buchanan reportedly remain “spirited” as both sides navigate potential “failure to supervise” violations. With the trade sending Leonard to the Toronto Raptors currently on hold pending final conclusions, all eyes remain on how the NBA closes out one of its most scrutinized organizational inquiries.