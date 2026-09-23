Steve Ballmer’s Replacement John Gibson Faces Backlash Over First Message to Clippers Fans After NBA Punishment

The Los Angeles Clippers ushered in a new, albeit temporary, era of leadership following the devastating fallout from the NBA’s cap-circumvention investigation. With team owner Steve Ballmer serving a mandatory one-year suspension alongside top executives Gillian Zucker and Lawrence Frank, the franchise formally appointed an interim governor and CEO, John S. Gibson. A trial attorney and long-time season-ticket holder, he just made his first public video address to the fanbase. But it didn’t go down well.

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Gibson laid out three core pillars for moving forward: building bridges, instilling a culture of compliance, and conducting a thorough review of organizational operations.

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During the address, Gibson confirmed key executive shifts, naming general manager Trent Redden as interim president of basketball operations while appointing Mark Hughes as interim general manager.

Gibson also formally closed the door on the Kawhi Leonard saga. He confirmed that the trade returning the star forward to Toronto had officially gone through while welcoming new acquisitions Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Rui Hachimura, and Max Strus.

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However, rather than pacifying a fan base still reeling from a $30 million fine, the loss of five unallocated first-round draft picks, and global embarrassment, Gibson’s corporate-leaning speech missed the mark for many loyal but hurt supporters.

Gibson’s verbiage, like “First, we will build bridges. We will engage openly with our players, staff, fans, sponsors, business partners, the NBA, fellow governors, the Players Association, and our communities. We want to hear your concerns. We want your ideas. We want your perspective. We will listen with humility. We will act with purpose,” felt like lip service.

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Fans took to social media to vent their frustration over the lack of tangible remedies for ticket holders and what they perceived as a polished corporate attempt to gloss over severe organizational failures.

Clippers Fanbase demands accountability and discounts from Steve Ballmer’s substitute

For a fan base that has supported the franchise through decades of turbulence, the video address felt out of touch with the anger and embarrassment associated with calling oneself a Clippers fan after the NBA’s punishment.

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Supporters immediately flooded social media after Gibson’s public address, demanding concrete relief, financial compensation for season-ticket holders, and real accountability for the salary cap violations that damaged the organization’s reputation.

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The public response was swift and unfiltered, with dedicated supporters expressing deep frustration over the team’s messaging.

“appreciate you speaking directly to the fans, but as a Clippers fan of many years, I have to say I’m deeply disappointed and honestly embarrassed by what has happened. For the last five seasons, I’ve attended 15 -20 games a year. I’m not changing teams—I’ll always be a Clippers fan—but I don’t feel like supporting the team or attending games the way I used to. Trying to circumvent the rules is not the right way to run an organization, and it sets a terrible example for young fans. The Clippers need real changes, accountability, and a commitment to doing things the right way if they want to rebuild the fans’ trust. I’ll always be a Clipper, but right now, I’m a very disappointed one,” one wrote.

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Instead of rallying the faithful behind the franchise’s new, temporary leadership, Gibson’s use of corporate terminology and frequent reliance on policy buzzwords drew sharp skepticism from supporters who felt the address ignored the real impact on ticket holders.

Reacting to the heavy emphasis on legal governance and institutional oversight, one fan poked fun at his repetitive script. “I dont think he could have said compliance any more than he did.” Most scoffed at him claiming the team would, “Build on our compliance? 😂😂😂”

Another suggested the speech should’ve ended in, “And give season ticket holders a discount” but that never came.

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Gibson’s brief and polite farewell – saying “We thank Kawhi for his contributions on the court and wish him well” – to the superstar whose off-court endorsement deals triggered the league’s hammer served as the ultimate sticking point.



The disbelief was summarized by a fan who simply wrote, ““We thank Kawhi” smfh!”

Fans who don’t want their Kawhi jerseys slammed the soft treatment of the former franchise star, demanding, “How about free tickets this year and a jersey swap! Accompanied by a sincere apology!”

For a crowd that continues to pay premium ticket prices inside the brand-new Intuit Dome, the speech felt entirely disconnected from financial reality. Demanding tangible concessions to offset the damage done to the franchise’s reputation, one responded, “A whole lot of more of the same. Nothing concrete. Where’s the major discount for season tickets?”

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Looking for compensatory gestures beyond ticket pricing, another user questioned what the team would offer to repair goodwill, asking, “How about mentioning what you’ll do to make up for the f up like free parking for 3 years etc.”

The frustration ran deepest among long-time supporters who felt personally compromised by the organization’s rule-breaking. A two-decade ticket holder revealed they had reached their breaking point, stating, “20 season ticket holder, no longer. Still a fan of my team but carrying a degree of embarrassment in saying so. Until the turnaround, Go Clippers!”

The overwhelming consensus among Clipper Nation indicates that buzzwords like “compliance” and corporate promises will not easily repair the bond broken by the scandal.



As the organization pivots to a new season under Gibson and interim basketball leadership, the front office faces an uphill battle to win back the trust and financial backing of its most loyal fans.