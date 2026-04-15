Steve Kerr Addresses if Warriors Game vs Clippers Could Be His Last

The Golden State Warriors have not even played their last shot at the postseason, but it’s already being seen as a curtain call on the dynasty. Not only are they written off against the LA Clippers, Dub Nation is apparently prepared for tomorrow to be the last time Steve Kerr is calling it on the sidelines. With his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, it weighs heavily on Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that the next season could look different if the head coach wants it to be.

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However, it’s very unlike Steve Kerr to leap that far in the future. Back on Willard & Dibs, he was asked point-blank if Wednesday’s elimination game could potentially be his final appearance as the architect of the Warriors’ dynasty. Despite the gravity of the moment, the four-time champion coach appeared unbothered by the ticking clock on his tenure.

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“I’m honestly not thinking about that. I’m just locked in on trying to beat the Clippers,” Kerr said. Still… what’s going to be the tone of the contract talks.

To that he says, “And what I’m thinking about honestly is how much I enjoy this… I still love what I do and I’ve been lucky to be here for 12 years with this group. Like I said, we’ll figure all that other stuff [contract situation] out whenever the season ends.”

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An impending retirement is still speculation at this point. According to several reports, the Warriors front office is keen on offering him an extension for as long as he wants it.

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It’s not a very extreme answer for Kerr who’s always in win-now mode (despite what everyone says about him putting Curry & Co. on minutes restriction tomorrow). He’ll likely leave the obligatory talks for the summer. But we have it on good authority that his players aren’t ready to let him ride off into the sunset.

Draymond Green confirms team’s thoughts on Steve Kerr’s potential exit

While rumors of Kerr’s potential retirement have circulated throughout a turbulent season marked by injuries to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and more, the coach has remained consistent in his loyalty to his core group. He famously stated earlier this year, “I will never leave Steph Curry.”

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It’s a sentiment the Warriors core echo. Draymond Green, who’s expected to play against the Clippers after resting a back injury, made it very clear they aren’t letting go of the winningest coach in franchise history.

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“Steph doesn’t want another coach. Nobody wants that. We won four championships under coach Kerr,” Green said on NBA Today sometime before or after hosting Kerr and the team in his LA home. “If he stops today he’s a hall of fame coach. As long as we have a Steve Kerr wanting to coach this team you’re not gonna go and find a better coach. That’s not a worry of mine or anybody in this organization.”

Dray’s statement highlights a deep-seated trust and comfort between the veteran core and their head coach. Before Kerr, the Warriors were far from playoff contenders. The success they found under him makes the team attached to Kerr.

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In a season where injuries have held them back, Kerr has shut down calls for ‘shutdown’ to give Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the team a fighting chance. To ensure this dynasty doesn’t fade out in an anticlimax, the results of the Inglewood game carry heavy weight for the future of Kerr, Curry, and Green, the last men standing in the Warriors dynasty.